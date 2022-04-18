April 18, 2022

Vladimir Putin decorates a battalion accused of bodhisattva abuses; A bomb blast near the western city of Liv has killed at least seven people

Rusty Knowles April 18, 2022 2 min read

Environment

Hosted live by Eléa Pommiers and Cécile Bouanchaud

  • The war for control of the city Like Mariupol Continues, raising fears of serious human casualties on the Ukrainian side. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky accused Moscow of liking him. “Destroy other cities” Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to search “Clear” Donbass. He assured that all measures would be taken to protect the area. Mariupol assures police officer Mikhail Verchin “Many civilians, including women, children, children and the elderly”Are located on the Azovstell campus.
  • Russia also continued its bombing, Saturday and Sunday, targeting targets in eight Ukrainian regions. In Kiev, one person was killed and several others were wounded in the Djonovsky (administrative district) of Ryon, and an arms factory was targeted. In the second city of Kharkiv (northeast) in Ukraine, at least five people were killed and at least 20 were injured in a series of Russian strikes on Sunday, regional governor Ole Sinehopov said.
  • There is no humanitarian walkway on Sunday. Ukrainian officials announced Sunday that they were suspending humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from eastern Ukraine due to a lack of agreement with the Russian military on a ceasefire. “This morning, we failed to negotiate a ceasefire with the occupiers on the exit routes. That is why, unfortunately, we will not open any humanitarian corridors today.Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vareshchuk explained in a telegram.
  • The President of Ukraine said in an interview with CNN on Sunday Emmanuel Macron was invited to come to Ukraine Russian forces a “Genocide”A word that the French president has so far refused to use.
  • This was announced on Saturday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) There are an additional 40,200 He fled Ukraine in twenty-four hours. In all, 4,836,445 people have fled the country since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
See also  - Live - War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zhelensky calls on world citizens to protest against Russian invasion.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Report. Dinibro lives with the rhythm of waves of refugees and bombings, the logistical tip of resistance to Russian aggression.

Encryption. Mariupol, the last stand of the Azov regiment against Russian troops

Testimony. Ukrainian exiles in France: “2,000 kilometers from here, I know there is another” house, real “

Investigation. Russian chess advances its troops against Putin

Analysis. War in Ukraine: Possible military scenes in the Donbass

Grandstand. “Extension of NATO to Ukraine should be seriously considered and discussed”

You can find out Our life yesterday In this link.

“Why was my question not published? “: How Le Monde manages contributions to live follow-ups

