Vladimir Putin formalizes annexation of Ukraine’s four regions; The West accused Russia of wanting to make it “a colony”.

“The people of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia become our citizens forever”Vladimir Putin said the people had voted “unclear” for “Common Future”. “Four New Russian Regions” He said before signing the documents formalizing the annexation with four representatives of the territories thus created, who arrived in Moscow. Let’s protect these lands “With all our might”He talked about a fight, hammer “To Great Historical Russia” in front “Western Hegemony” and at “The Neocolonial Model”.

After Crimea in 2014 (i.e. 18% of the total), more than 15% of Ukrainian territory falls under Moscow’s administrative control. Moscow claims about 109,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, but some areas are not occupied by the Russian military. While Russia controls all of Luhansk, its forces occupy only 60% of Donetsk region. Asked what would happen to areas not currently under Russian control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said before Vladimir Putin’s speech on Friday: “They must be released. » Ukrainian forces set out to encircle the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the northern Donetsk region.