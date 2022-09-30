September 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Vladimir Putin formalizes annexation of Ukraine’s four regions; The West accused Russia of wanting to make it “a colony”.

Rusty Knowles September 30, 2022 1 min read

“The people of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia become our citizens forever”Vladimir Putin said the people had voted “unclear” for “Common Future”. “Four New Russian Regions” He said before signing the documents formalizing the annexation with four representatives of the territories thus created, who arrived in Moscow. Let’s protect these lands “With all our might”He talked about a fight, hammer “To Great Historical Russia” in front “Western Hegemony” and at “The Neocolonial Model”.

After Crimea in 2014 (i.e. 18% of the total), more than 15% of Ukrainian territory falls under Moscow’s administrative control. Moscow claims about 109,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, but some areas are not occupied by the Russian military. While Russia controls all of Luhansk, its forces occupy only 60% of Donetsk region. Asked what would happen to areas not currently under Russian control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said before Vladimir Putin’s speech on Friday: “They must be released. » Ukrainian forces set out to encircle the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the northern Donetsk region.

See the map below to see which areas are controlled by the Russians.

See also  The oil embargo was finally lifted by Victor Orban, who refused to allow the Russian Patriots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russia is set to formalize the unification of Ukraine’s four administrative regions

September 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

War in Ukraine – annexation referendums with Russia: “results were orchestrated by Moscow and do not reflect the will of the Ukrainian people”, says the head of US diplomacy

September 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her death certificate

September 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show

September 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Ha! Closest view of Jupiter’s moon in the ocean Europa 22 years ago

September 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Bengals points versus dolphins, fast food: Cincinnati beats Miami; You just leave the match after a terrible injury

September 30, 2022 Joy Love
8 min read

Square Enix is ​​flooding 2022 with RPGs, and we’re here for it

September 30, 2022 Len Houle