Vladimir Putin is the victim of an assassination attempt: what we know about the alleged facts

The Russian president is said to be the target of an assassination attempt in the Caucasus. Reported by Ukrainian intelligence. Here is what we learned this Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.

President Putin has been the target of an assassination attempt since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A failed attempt and statement issued by the head of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Ukraine Pravda.

Recent attempt

The announcement was made by Girillo Budanov, head of the Directorate General of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The facts would have occurred in the Caucasus region in the south of the country. “There was an assassination attempt on Putin … he was attacked, (…) not so long ago. This is non-public information”, the official Ukrainian declares.

Add: “It was a completely failed attempt, but it actually happened … it was two months ago.” Hence an attack that took place after the start of the war in Ukraine and the occupation of Russian military territory. “There was no publicity around this event, but it happened,” says Girillo Budanov. However, the information could not be verified independently.

Target for many years

Reminded by New York Post, Vladimir Putin has already said in an interview in 2017 that he was the target of five assassination attempts. At the time, he said, he was not afraid of his personal safety. At the same time, the Ukrainian president continues to demand tougher sanctions against Russia.

“That is what sanctions must be: they must be maximized so that Russia and other invaders who want to wage a brutal war against its neighbors are clearly aware of the immediate consequences of their actions,” he told Western leaders.