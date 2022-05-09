May 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Vladimir Putin justifies intervention in Ukraine in response to “unacceptable threat”

Rusty Knowles May 9, 2022 2 min read
What is there to know

This is the march that Vladimir Putin used to show the strength of his army. As every year, Russia celebrates the end of World War II on Monday, May 9th. Two and a half months after his decision to invade Ukraine, the Russian dictator wants the event to reveal the Kremlin’s ambitions against the West. From the beginning of the conflict, Vladimir Putin, in his speech, blamed NATO war on the West, believing it to threaten Russia’s interests. “NATO is approaching our territories. Thus, little by little, an unacceptable threat floated across our borders. (…) Russia did everything possible to prevent the invaders as a preventive measure.” Follow our lives.

The indictment of Volodymyr Zhelensky. “Russia has forgotten everything important to the victors of World War II.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the accusation on May 9, just before the commemoration of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany. Ukraine will not allow Russia “Ask for Success” He stressed on Nazism on Monday, shortly before the start of the march. “We won” [In1945[1945இல்“Let’s win now”, The President of Ukraine added.

A giant Celebration in Moscow. Many military ceremonies will be organized with great fanfare across the country. The largest is planned in Moscow’s Red Square, which was attended by Vladimir Putin, 11,000 soldiers, 131 units of military equipment and 77 aircraft and helicopters, the news agency reported. Interfox (In Russian).

An important date Attack in Ukraine? As quoted by US intelligence CNN And this British Ministry of Defense (In English)May 9 marks a deadline for the Russian president to announce a victory or significant breakthrough in the Ukrainian front.

See also  One month after his defeat, the Trump camp is preparing to seize the election machinery

G7 gives pressure. Before these ceremonies, theGermany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom Vladimir Putin confirmed that his people were shut down “Shame”. Also, the G7 Engaged himself Russia should ban or gradually halt oil imports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers

May 9, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

G7 countries pledge to ‘gradually’ stop Russian oil imports

May 8, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

In Azovstal, the last fighters are still resisting the Russians despite great difficulties

May 8, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Bono presents a “peace party” at Kyiv metro station and visits bombed cities

May 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Stunning new images show giant ‘claw marks’ on Mars

May 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Astros sweep the Tigers to 7-0 home

May 9, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

OnePlus was knocked out to take out fake OPPO and Realme phones

May 9, 2022 Len Houle