Vladimir Putin justifies intervention in Ukraine in response to “unacceptable threat”

This is the march that Vladimir Putin used to show the strength of his army. As every year, Russia celebrates the end of World War II on Monday, May 9th. Two and a half months after his decision to invade Ukraine, the Russian dictator wants the event to reveal the Kremlin’s ambitions against the West. From the beginning of the conflict, Vladimir Putin, in his speech, blamed NATO war on the West, believing it to threaten Russia’s interests. “NATO is approaching our territories. Thus, little by little, an unacceptable threat floated across our borders. (…) Russia did everything possible to prevent the invaders as a preventive measure.” Follow our lives.

The indictment of Volodymyr Zhelensky. “Russia has forgotten everything important to the victors of World War II.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the accusation on May 9, just before the commemoration of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany. Ukraine will not allow Russia “Ask for Success” He stressed on Nazism on Monday, shortly before the start of the march. “We won” [In1945[1945இல்“Let’s win now”, The President of Ukraine added.

A giant Celebration in Moscow. Many military ceremonies will be organized with great fanfare across the country. The largest is planned in Moscow’s Red Square, which was attended by Vladimir Putin, 11,000 soldiers, 131 units of military equipment and 77 aircraft and helicopters, the news agency reported. Interfox (In Russian).

An important date Attack in Ukraine? As quoted by US intelligence CNN And this British Ministry of Defense (In English)May 9 marks a deadline for the Russian president to announce a victory or significant breakthrough in the Ukrainian front.

G7 gives pressure. Before these ceremonies, theGermany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom Vladimir Putin confirmed that his people were shut down “Shame”. Also, the G7 Engaged himself “Russia should ban or gradually halt oil imports.