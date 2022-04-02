Volodimir Zhelensky announced today that more than 3,000 people had been evacuated from Mariupol

Public evacuation in Mariupol, More than 160,000 people are trapped in the city of martyrs, with recent estimates putting the strength between Russia, Ukraine and the West. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the establishment of a local ceasefire from 10 a.m. Friday, allowing it to open a humanitarian corridor to Saboria. But Westerners feel that Moscow’s obligations are not enough. kyiv, for its part, announced that it would send forty-five buses to evacuate civilians from the besieged port.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:

True. In Mariupol, the eviction of civilians turns into a confrontation between Russia and the West

Report. “Today, we are all equal and united in defending Ukraine. The rest, we’ll talk about it after the war “: in kyiv, artists enter the protest

True. Russia and the EU are defending their version of gas in rubles

Grandstand. “Sustainable Western aid systems can have counterproductive effects”

True. The Russian army took the prisoners to Chernobyl

To analyze. Food sovereignty was put to the test by the war in Ukraine

