Volodimir Zhelensky announced today that more than 3,000 people had been evacuated from Mariupol

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine: True. In Mariupol, the eviction of civilians turns into a confrontation between Russia and the West Report. “Today, we are all equal and united in defending Ukraine. The rest, we’ll talk about it after the war “: in kyiv, artists enter the protest True. Russia and the EU are defending their version of gas in rubles Grandstand. “Sustainable Western aid systems can have counterproductive effects” True. The Russian army took the prisoners to Chernobyl To analyze. Food sovereignty was put to the test by the war in Ukraine You can find out Our yesterday’s live on this Link “Why was my question not published? “: How Le Monde manages contributions to live follow-ups
Environment
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:
True. In Mariupol, the eviction of civilians turns into a confrontation between Russia and the West
Report. “Today, we are all equal and united in defending Ukraine. The rest, we’ll talk about it after the war “: in kyiv, artists enter the protest
True. Russia and the EU are defending their version of gas in rubles
Grandstand. “Sustainable Western aid systems can have counterproductive effects”
True. The Russian army took the prisoners to Chernobyl
To analyze. Food sovereignty was put to the test by the war in Ukraine
You can find out Our yesterday’s live on this Link
“Why was my question not published? “: How Le Monde manages contributions to live follow-ups
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
War in Ukraine: Abandonment of Chernobyl, dismissal of “traitors”, bombing of Russia … News of the conflict
The Pentagon now counts a “protracted” conflict; Vladimir Putin says he will demand tariffs on Russian gas in rubles from Friday
Qatar, an alternative gas supplier, but only in the Middle Ages