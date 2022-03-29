Volodimir Zhelensky says signals of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey are “positive”

Russian troops have entered the city of Slovdia, where the Chernobyl power plant is located.

The mayor of the city of Slavody, where the staff of the Chernobyl plant resides, announces. The world Russian troops, who had been encircling the city for a month and entering on Saturday, denied reports that the city had been occupied. “Not there for two days”Says Yuri Fomichev.

“A few days ago, we were given a final warning: either we will surrender or the enemy will attack us. We have decided that our city will not surrender without a fight., He says. The Ukrainian army is not in the city. “We have been in the occupied territory for a long time. Can’t bring food, medicine, weapons. Our army can only help us by shelling the enemy forces approaching the city. ⁇ The fight lasted for two days, he said.

“They are the simple citizens of Slavodich, they took up arms and defended the city. They were not professional soldiers, they went to defend the city because it must be done.” On Saturday, a large demonstration took place in Slavutych. “There were a lot of people, at least 5,000. I was coming from the neighboring village. I came there for security reasons to prevent the invaders from capturing me and threatening the city.Says the mayor.

Along the way, Yuri Fomichev ambushed. “I had to admit I was mayor. I demanded to meet their commander to stop the bombing of the city where there were no armed forces, soldiers or unarmed. They took me to see their commander. ⁇ He negotiated the departure of the Russians. “Their only condition, we agreed, was to allow them to inspect the buildings to make sure there were no weapons. Our condition was that the city must be under Ukrainian flag and live in accordance with Ukrainian law.The mayor says he has no intention of cooperating with them. See also A powerful hurricane has killed at least three people and injured dozens in the Czech Republic

“We had to act quickly to stop the bombing of the city. The protesters, aware that I had been captured, demanded my release and the occupiers leave. They said “Go home!” ⁇ The mayor was later released and went on strike. “The occupiers were so frightened that armed men could shoot at them. I told them, ‘I will go first, if you follow me and they shoot me, they will shoot me.’

No one fired in the air – except the Russians – to intimidate the crowd. Without success. Yuri Fomichev reaffirmed in front of protesters that Slovutich was built after the 1986 Chernobyl crash. “Ukrainians and the flag, changing the law and cooperating with the Russians is beyond question.”.

Trying now “Do everything you can to help people survive and thrive here,” he said. Although the city is completely isolated. According to him, the Russians agreed to leave “The city is not a strategy for them. We are far from the front line, not big companies.”.

Another element seems decisive to him: the presence of the staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Slautich confirms its operation. “There are no such experts in Russia. Yuri Fomichev promises. Maybe that’s why they don’t touch the city much. ⁇