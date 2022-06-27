Volodymyr asks Zelensky G7 to “control Russian oil prices”

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: “Together, these actions make a huge difference in our collective security and existence after the Cold War.”



The alliance will be formed “Change Your Reactive Power”40,000 strong, and bring the number of its forces to readiness “Well” for 300,000 troops“, Coalition Secretary-General Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks while handing over shares of the summit.

: They will move a gear upwards. NATO leaders are due to make a decision during a summit in Madrid the next day. “Way up” 300,000 high-prepared troops, the coalition secretary general announced Monday. “We will develop our ability to remain strong in the event of a collision, as well as pre-deployed equipment, forward-used capabilities such as air defense and pre-assigned forces to protect certain allies.”Added Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg.

: “The G7’s consistent position on sanctions is important. They need to be further strengthened by controlling the price of oil exported by the occupier.”

In his telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky called on the G7 to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

: Here is the update of the news released at 2 pm:

“I’m not a killer.” At the trial of the November 13 attacks, Salah Abdeslam and his co-defendants The Special Assistants uttered their last words in court, In Paris. The verdict is expected to be released on Wednesday evening.

At the summit in Germany, the G7 nations pledged allegiance “Continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support” To Ukraine “Until it takes”. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky asked G7 leaders. “Do the best” To end the war.

“There is an urgency that everything we do should work towards the common good.”, Warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He called on all citizens to mobilize to protect the dangerous health of the oceans and to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change on humanity and mankind.

Exploring the possibility of a “government contract”: Emmanuel Macron assures Elizabeth Bourne that the new task assigned to her this week will be difficult. Follow the progress of the negotiations Live with us.

: G7 leaders promised “Continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support” To Ukraine “Until it takes”, In a joint statement issued at their summit in southern Germany. They also expressed their opinion “Deep Concern” After Russia’s announcement that it could transfer nuclear-armed missiles to Belarus.

: Showed the green flag. At a meeting in Luxembourg, European energy ministers did not review and review their targets for replenishing gas reserves, despite a recent sharp drop in supplies from Moscow. However, members of European governments are wary of the possibility of a price cap on Russian hydrocarbons.

: According to the President of Ukraine, the bombings affecting the capital are serious. A total of 62 missiles were launched yesterday. During his address to European leaders, he also addressed security issues and called for food security guarantees. Finally, he called on Europeans to increase sanctions against Russia and help restructure Ukraine.

: @ As G7 we stand united on the side of Ukraine and will continue our support. For this, we all have to make difficult but necessary decisions. Thanks, @ZelenskyyUa, for your participation today. We will continue to put pressure on Putin. This war must end. # G7GER https://t.co/avuvN5auPB

: For its part, the G7 “Keep increasing the pressure” Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged allegiance to German President Vladimir Putin in a tweet addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. “As G7, we are with Ukraine and we will continue to support it. To that end, we must all make tough but necessary decisions. (…) We will continue to increase pressure on Putin. This war must end.”.

: We told you about this a little earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky urged G7 leaders and heads of government. “Do the best” To end the war, G7 sources said. The leaders of the seven major industrialized nations are currently meeting at the Elmaw Castle in southern Germany.

: The Kremlin has announced that Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Tajikistan tomorrow. This is his first trip since the start of the offensive against Ukraine.

: Here is the noon news update:

The conclusion of a river investigation after ten months of discussions. At the trial of the November 13 attacks, the Special Aid Court in Paris set out to discuss the matter after the last time the defendants had testified. The verdict is expected to be released on Wednesday evening.

Exploring the possibility of a “government contract”: Emmanuel Macron assures Elizabeth Bourne that the new task assigned to her this week will be difficult. Follow the progress of the negotiations Live with us.

Gathered at a summit in Germany, the G7 nations want to further tighten their economic support against Russia. “Mechanism to control Russian oil prices globally”According to the White House.

• a A 15-year-old boy was killed Shot in the poorest part of Arles last night (Bouches-du-Rhône), named for drug trafficking.

: As expected, Volodymyr Zhelensky spoke by video conference with G7 leaders after 10 a.m. (Paris time). The Ukrainian leader, who will also attend the NATO summit in Madrid from tomorrow, wants to push for more support from seven leaders the day after the new Russian offensive in Kiev.

: The United States announced this morning that it would tighten sanctions against the Russian economy, especially targeting the G7 defense sector. The great powers also intend to create a “Mechanism to control Russian oil prices globally”, According to a senior White House official. The G7 will finally be there “Coordinate the use of tariffs on Russian products to help Ukraine”According to Washington.

: Here is the news update:

To • Volodymyr Zelensky Speak by video conference in the morning Before the meeting of G7 leaders in Germany. The Ukrainian president must seize the opportunity to demand more weapons for his country and further strengthen Western sanctions against Moscow.

Fourteen defendants in the trial of the November 13 attacks appeared in the Special Aid Court in Paris One last chance to talk today. The professional judges will then begin their deliberations and deliver their verdict on Wednesday evening.

• Week Elizabeth Bourne promises to be busy, she a “Government Agreement” Possible by some opposition members. The Prime Minister is scheduled to discuss this with parliamentary committees from today.

Truck drivers’ unions call for blockade of all industrial zones in France this morning Wage increases should be negotiated.

: The war in Ukraine can be used to thrive on illegal drug production. However, this is explained by the UN report, It is based on the experience of conflicts in other areas. Additional information in our article.

: We have already pointed it out: Volodymyr Zelensky will speak via video conference in the morning before the leaders of the G7 meeting in Germany. A speech that comes at a crucial moment: for the first time in weeks, the Ukrainian capital was hit by Russian missiles yesterday morning, while fierce fighting continues in the east of the country. What can the President of Ukraine ask (get)? Answer elements.





(Ukraine Presidency / AFP)

