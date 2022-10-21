Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of “deliberately” delaying Ukrainian grain exports

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: France, the United Kingdom and Germany, in a letter to the UN, have requested “neutral” Russia was supplied with Iranian drones by the West in its war against Ukraine.

: “Thanks also to the soldiers of the 60th separate infantry regiment, whose units have shown good results in the Kherson region.”

President of Ukraine also welcomed “good results” Kiev says its military has captured dozens of positions and recovered Russian weapons in the Kherson region in the country’s south.

: “More than 150 ships are queuing up to fulfill their contractual obligations to deliver our agricultural products. It’s an artificial queue.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of delaying in a video “on purpose” Route of ships loaded with Ukrainian grain.

: Hello, a Russian official has announced that a journalist was killed during a nighttime strike on a bridge in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. According to Alexander Malkevich, ten more journalists were injured. Earlier in the day, Russian authorities blamed Kiev, which it immediately denied, of killing four people in a bombing of the Antonovsky Bridge on the Dnieper River.

: Ukraine says it has recaptured 88 positions from Russian forces in the Kherson region, according to Kyrillo Tymoshenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s president. According to an earlier estimate, on October 13, 75 towns and villages in this part of southern Ukraine were taken over by kyiv.

: European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen has announced that the EU is considering aid of up to 1.5 billion euros per month for Ukraine.

The two discussed current international security issues and the situation in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, cited by RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies. The last debate between Sergey Shoigu and Lloyd Austin was last May.

: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin today, Moscow announced.

: “We had European solidarity.”

Emmanuel Macron talks about declining dependence on Russian gas. The latter represented 40% of European imports before the start of the war “Less than 7%” Today.

: A few weeks after release, Ukrainian city of Issyam Still he licks his wounds. It was occupied by Russian forces for five months. Everything from houses to infrastructure needs to be rebuilt, but the means are lacking.

: Kremlin “Sentenced” Two Russian nationals arrested in Italy and Germany The two men were arrested at the request of Washington, who accused them of illegally selling American technology to arms companies in Russia. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured “do everything” To protect those involved.

: kyiv carried out a strike on the Antonovskiy bridge in Kherson overnight, a spokesman for the army’s Southern Command confirmed on television. But the latter denied that civilians could have been killed or injured because the shooting took place during the strictest curfew imposed in the Russian-controlled city. According to occupation officials, four people died and 13 were injured. Follow our life.

: On screen, Luke Skywalker’s character wields a lightsaber. In life, his interpreter Contributes to the delivery of drones to the Ukrainian military. In an interview with Bloomberg Radio, Mark Hamill said that the United24 platform and its “Army of Drones” project (“Army of Drones”) have sent at least 500 drones to Ukraine.

: Almost all those mobilized by Russia were sent home for various reasons, says Andrei Kartabolov, head of the Duma’s security committee. At the end of September, last week, Vladimir Putin announced that 222,000 people had already been mobilized.

: kyiv also blames Russia Destroy a dam near Kherson. If the dam bursts, “More than 80 regions, including Kherson, will find themselves in the flash flood zone”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

: “If he sees us, it’s over.” Shahed-136 suicide drones of Iranian origin have been terrorizing people in Ukraine since earlier this month, crashing into civilian and military infrastructure. Report from Kherson regionAlong with the gunners, it was a great challenge to deal with this new air threat.

: In Kosovo, Moscow’s war in Ukraine adds further division. In this country, the Serbian minority supports Russia and the Albanian majority is firmly on the side of the Ukrainians. These units are particularly striking in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica.

: Local occupation authorities of the Kherson region accuse Ukraine of killing during the night At least four civiliansIn the strike carried out in the area of ​​Antonovskiy bridge, including two television employees.

: In the Kherson region, Moscow evacuates civilians. Occupation officials say they evacuated 15,000 people in two days. But the Kremlin’s intentions are unclear. Illustrations by Fabian Magneno.





: On the campaign trail for the midterm elections, Joe Biden slammed the Republican Party, accusing him of wanting to cut it if he wins the legislative elections. US financial aid to Ukraine. “They don’t understand. It goes beyond Ukraine. It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO.”Inaugurated by the Democratic Leader.

