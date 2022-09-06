Volodymyr Zelensky says Lis ‘coordinated’ with Truss to increase pressure on Russia

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Rarely appointed, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the latter announced on Twitter. He says they are “Integrated” for “Turn up the pressure” On Russia.

: Vasily Nebenzia, Russia’s representative to the UN, reacts to the publication IAEA report (This is a UN agency) Safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which warns of the dangers in Zaporizhya. “We regret that your report (…) did not directly name the source of this blast”, he laments, referring to it as Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of being the authors of strikes that endanger the base.

: White House responds to Kremlin that international sanctions are responsible for halting Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and preventing its maintenance. This is “obviously wrong”Russia “Chosen [le] close”, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council responds. He further assures that “Europe’s gas reserves will be full in winter”With the help of the United States.

: The city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporijjia nuclear power plant is located, was bombed by Russia this evening, exiled mayor Dmytro Orlov says in a telegram. Russia-installed authorities in the region say Ukraine is responsible. The explosions come hours after the IAEA A security zone was demanded around the plant.

: Let’s take a look at this Tuesday’s news:

• A red warning was lifted on the Herald and Card after a major storm in the late afternoon. Other storms are to be feared, as are 25 other sectors from the Massif Central to the Grand Est.

• In a long-awaited report after its on-site visit, the IAEA called for Establishment of “Safety Zone” at Zaporizhia Power Plant.

• It’s official, Liz Truss The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom After meeting Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, Scotland.

• Paris Saint-Germain begin their journey in the Champions League by hosting the Italians from Juventus at 21:00. The game you can Follow live.

: Officials in Berdyansk, a port in Russia-occupied southeastern Ukraine established by Moscow, announce the death of the head of the new local administration. “In His Car Explode” this morning They accuse “Ukrainian terrorists” For planting a bomb.

: Russia He approached North Korea to ask for ammunition, says General Pat Ryder, a spokesman for the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense. An American official confirms, anonymously, that they were rockets and artillery shells. Moscow has not commented on the accusation. For Pat Ryder, the fact that Russia is asking Pyongyang for help explains its military’s difficulties. “In terms of logistics and materials”.

: 6 PM Here is the gist of the message:

• Red Alert on Herald and Card. Sustained thunderstorms caused heavy rainfall in both these sectors. Follow along France 3 Lives from Occitany.

• In a long-awaited report after its on-site visit, the IAEA called for Establishment of “Safety Zone” at Zaporizhia Power Plant.

• It’s official, Liz Truss The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom After meeting Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, Scotland.

• The Christophe Gaultier’s ironic reaction to PSG flight roused strong political reactions. “I think it’s important that they realize the world we’re in, that they realize there is a climate crisis, it’s not a hypothesis for tomorrow, but it’s a reality now.”, Prime Minister said about football players.

: “The current situation is unacceptable”In this 52-page text, the International Atomic Energy Agency writes: “Urgent to take interim measures”She continues, arguing “Establishment of Nuclear Security and Safe Zone”. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces for months.

: In a long-awaited report after its on-site visit, the IAEA “Safe Area” At the Zaporizhia Power Plant.

: Russia earned 158 billion euros from fossil fuel exports in the first six months of the war in Ukraine. This is a key observation In a report released today by experts from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA)..

: In recent months, Ben Stiller and Sean Bean met with Volodymyr Zelensky at Q to express their support for Ukraine.

(Ukraine Presidential Press Service / AFP)

: Director Sean Penn and actor Ben Stiller are now singles in Russia. Moscow announced yesterday that it would ban 25 Americans, including cultural figures, from entering its territory. This decision was made “In Response to the Joe Biden Administration’s Increasingly Broad Sanctions Against Russian Citizens”The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified.