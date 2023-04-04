Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to the NATO summit in July

April 5, 2023

UN Human Rights Council Condemns Moscow’s Deportation of Ukrainian Children

The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday called on Russia to allow international organizations to visit children and other civilians. “Forced Deportees” to territories controlled by Moscow in Ukraine.

A resolution passed on Tuesday calls on Moscow “Cease the illegal forcible transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or within the Russian Federation. (…)including especially children, institutionalized, unaccompanied and separated”. The text was adopted with 28 votes in favor, 17 abstentions and two against (China and Eritrea).

According to journalist Alec Luhn, correspondent in Russia telegramRussian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lavova-Belova said “380 Ukrainian children were placed under the “protection” of Russian families..

According to kyiv, 16,221 children were deported to Russia until the end of February, which the UN commission could not verify. Mme Lvova-Belova assured that she did not contact him “No representative of Ukrainian power” He invited parents to write to him about children who had been deported since the start of the conflict. “Write to me (…) Find your childShe started.

In February, a team of researchers from Yale University in the US published an investigation using a network of at least 40 camps across Russia. “Re-Education of Patriotism” Young victims, where they must develop love for Russia and hatred of the Western world. The study confirmed that at least 6,000 Ukrainian minors were living in these camps, separated from their parents for weeks or even months.

A UN commission convened on March 16 noted that deportations to Russia concern children who have lost their parents or temporarily lost contact with them during the war, sometimes because they are held in detention.

Ukrainian officials often say Russia’s actions are genocide, but the United Nations Commission of Inquiry, led by Norwegian judge Erik Moss, has not concluded that Russia is specifically pursuing a policy of genocide in Ukraine in the legal sense of the term. However, if these actions are taken as a whole, a “war crime”.

