Volodymyr Zelensky went to the front line near Donetsk

Update on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:30 p.m.

The EU officially opened accession talks with Ukraine on Tuesday in LuxembourgA condition described as“History” In both Kiev and Brussels. Russia has tried by all means to block this accession process, which promises to be long and arduous, leading to the anchoring of this former Soviet republic in Europe.

“Historic Moment” Charles Michael, President of the European Council, “Historic Day” To Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky… There is no shortage of hyperbole to greet this opening of negotiations. In Ukraine, “90% people support us, we will make reforms” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stepanishina assured the need during a speech to the twenty-seven ministers.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Tuesday that it had issued an arrest warrant Against Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. They are both accused of directing attacks against civilian objects, causing great accidental harm to civilians, as well as crimes against humanity of inhumane acts.

The President of Ukraine welcomed on Tuesday “Key Result” of the International Criminal Court (ICC). On their side, Russian officials ruled “unimportant” This arrest warrant, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia has announced that it will ban the broadcasting of 81 European media outlets on its territory. including platforms the world and Agence France-Presse (AFP), in "retaliation" for the European Union's (EU) ban on four Russian state media outlets in May. German media were also included in the list published by the Russian ministry on Tuesday Der Spiegel, Spanish El Mundo And El Pies, Italian television RAI and other French media such as daily liberation and LCI and CNews channels.

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday ordered the “forced” evacuation of the children and their parents from five villages in the Donetsk region in the east of the country. This move is worrying “Children with their parents or other legal representatives” The region’s governor said in a press release that he lives in areas near the area where fighting has intensified in recent weeks.

Prague announced the arrival in Ukraine of the first shipment of ammunition bought outside Europe As part of a Czech effort to counter a Russian invasion. The Czech Republic, a NATO and EU member state of 10.9 million people, is spearheading this international fundraising effort to buy ammunition for the Ukrainian military.

The Russian military said on Tuesday it had destroyed thirty Ukrainian drones overnight, in Belgorod and Voronezh regions, border regions of Ukraine. For its part, Ukraine said it attacked a Russian military ammunition depot in the Russian region of Voronezh, causing a massive fire at the site. According to this source, the operation was carried out by Ukrainian military intelligence forces.