Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region

Russia says it has killed 300 Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours

A Press release issued on Sunday At the site of the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow claims to have been destroyed “Extensive Warehouse of Weapons and Ammunition” At Krivi Rih is the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian military says it has attacked several military targets in the Donbass and Kharkiv region further north in the past 24 hours. According to the report, 53 military targets were destroyed by airstrikes, while artillery aimed at several hundred targets.

“More than 300 people have been killed in what became known as the Russian airstrikes [soldats ukrainiens] Killed and destroyed up to 50 units of military and special equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It also lists Ukrainian weapons destroyed since the start of the attack, including 183 aircraft, 128 helicopters and 1,049 drones.

Ukraine has also provided an estimate of the material and human casualties it has caused to the Russians. According to kyiv, Russia has lost 30,150 troops since February 24, and at the material level, 1,338 tanks, 3,270 armored vehicles, 631 artillery pieces, 203 multiple rocket launchers, 2,240 vehicles and fuel tanks, 504 drones …

All of these figures have implicit propaganda roles and the difficulty – the impossibility – should be taken with caution in verifying them at present. In a long development Posted on Twitter on May 16th. Between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed by American Michael Kaufman, director of research on Russia at the Naval Analysis Center in Arlington and one of the best investigators of the conflict. "10,000 to 12,000 died". The Ukrainian military has not released any figures on the number of casualties in its ranks, but a Western military source Mentioned a few days ago in Le Monde The losses were as low as in the Russian camp.