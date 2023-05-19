May 19, 2023

Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise at the Arab League summit in Jeddah – liberation

May 19, 2023
War between Ukraine and Russiacase

The Ukrainian president announces his arrival in Saudi Arabia this Friday, May 19, for the Arab League summit in the coastal city on his way to the G7 in Japan.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Jeddah to address the Arab League summit before flying to France for the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Al-Arabiya news channel has confirmed the information from Saudi Arabian sources this Friday morning. about this “Continuation of Saudi Arabia’s Role in Resolution of War in Ukraine” According to the channel’s correspondent in Jeddah. The President of Ukraine will be flown to Japan this morning on a French Republic flight from Poland. “I will speak at the Arab League conference. I will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and hold bilateral talks.” The President of Ukraine said in his Telegram account. It was his first visit to the region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The opening of the Arab summit was delayed to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky, but to negotiate behind the scenes with Arab countries that are reluctant or embarrassed by the presence, especially because of their proximity to Russia. The return of their leader, Bashar al-Assad, shined all the spotlights at the top of Jeddah and he was elevated by Zelensky. It’s hard to see the Syrian head of state upsetting a Russian ally who needs to survive by shaking hands with Vladimir Putin’s number one enemy.

In any case, this is a major diplomatic blow on the part of the President of Ukraine, but also for Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The first time again shows that he does not ignore any international forum to advocate for his country. The second is a large confirmation of his new diplomatic ambition, which is not limited to the region. Saudi analysts also point out that Riyadh is one of the few world capitals that maintain good relations with Russia and Ukraine. Saudi Arabia also provided $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

