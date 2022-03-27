Volodymyr Zhelensky assures Russian media that the question of “neutrality” has been “thoroughly studied”

Hosted live by Florian Lefèvre and Charlotte Herzog

Vladimir Putin was brutally assaulted in Warsaw on Saturday, killing him “Butcher” And judgment that can not “Can’t last in power” After the invasion of Ukraine, A statement was immediately dropped by the White House. The US president warned Russia, not Moscow “Not even [penser] One centimeter ahead of NATO border “. President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zhelensky, In his latest video on Saturday night, he called on Westerners to provide more weapons. “We must protect not only Ukraine but also other Eastern European countries from the threat of Russian invasion. (…) Who is running NATO? Is it still Moscow, with intimidation? ⁇He criticized.

It was confirmed Saturday that Washington does not have it “No objection” The transfer of Polish warplanes to Ukraine comes just weeks after the Pentagon said it had rejected a similar plan. On the military front Ukrainian forces regained control of the city Trostianets In northeastern Ukraine, clashes with Russian troops erupted, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday. The Russian Defense Ministry declared war on control of two nearby villages Donetsk In Donbass.

At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant staff residence, the mayor was briefly arrested and provoked pro-Ukrainian protests. 32 at dawnAnd War day, over Ten million Ukrainians (About forty million) have left their homes, and 3.8 million of them have gone abroad, mainly to Poland, according to United Nations figures released on Saturday. Nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced into Ukraine.

