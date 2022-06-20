Volodymyr Zhelensky tells the African Union that “Africa is a hostage” to Russia

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: In Yahitney, Ukraine, 300 residents were locked up in a village school for 26 days. They were held hostage by Russian soldiers. Some today testify This report from France 2 Special Correspondents.

: “The children are very weak. We see some of them dying a day later in the center.”

In Somalia, which relies heavily on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine, price rises triggered by the conflict are already exacerbating food insecurity. In this article published yesterdayOur journalists Valentine Pasquesoone and Rachel Rodrigues are trying to explain the severity of the famine that is affecting the country by interviewing NGOs and displaced people. (Sofa Images / Ciba / Sally Hayden)

: “On the possibility of famine, more and more experts are leaning towards a situation of despair (…) and it is the fault of Western regimes that act as provocateurs and destroyers.”

Russia argues that rising grain prices are raising fears of a global food crisis as a result of Western action. Western nations, on the other hand, point to Moscow blocking exports from Ukraine.

The first disagreement in the left-wing coalition. PS, EELV and PCF rejected Jean-Luc Mலlenchon’s proposal. “Only Opposition in Parliament” As part of the Nupes.

• In Paris, Marseille, Nantes, Toulouse … the majority of presidents have fallen in the big cities. At what point? The answer is here.

⁇ At the same time dMillions of tons of grain cannot currently be exported to Africa due to the siege operated by the Russian Navy in the Black Sea. President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky told representatives of the African Union “I do not knowThe food crisis in the world will continue until this colonial war continues. “. Follow our lives.

Thirty-one fields Be careful with the orange Storms (21) and heat waves (10) Météo France.

: As a reminder, coal is the fossil fuel that emits the most greenhouse gases. Global warming. To control the rise in global average temperature, IPCC scientists insist that it is urgent to reduce (and eventually eliminate) the use of this energy source. Is COP26States are also more dedicated to themselves “Accelerate efforts to gradually expel coal burning power without a capture system [de CO2] And inefficient fossil fuel subsidies “.

: After Germany and Austria, the Netherlands announced the possibility of using coal to deal with the energy crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine. To make up for the slump in Russia’s gas supply, Environment Minister Rob Jetton announced that they would lift their restrictions on coal-fired power generation until 2024. “That means coal-fired power plants can operate at full capacity again instead of a maximum of 35%”He announced.

The first disagreement in the union. The PS, EELV and PCF rejected Jean-Luc Mலlenchon’s proposal to the Nupes parties. “Only Opposition in Parliament”.

⁇ “No LR supporter will vote for confidence in the government.”, Announced by Christian Jacob. Will not be “Agreement or Alliance with Government” According to the leader of the Les Républicains party, When together! It may take a right-wing party to bring laws into the legislature.

போக்குவரத்து Limited transport to the Kaliningrad region of Russia coincides with this “European sanctions”, According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister. Russian diplomacy condemned the introduction of restrictions the previous day “Hostility” By rail, via Lithuania, goods to Russian territory.

Thirty-one fields Be careful with the orange Météo France Thunderstorms and heat waves.

: Former Republican leader Franுவாois Hollande will publish an article on the geopolitical changes caused by the war in Ukraine in September, according to stock editions. Uprisings: To Understand the New World Order Released on September 7th. He has published two political essays and a comic strip since the former president left Elysee.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon proposes to form Nupes parties “Only Opposition in Parliament”. The different elements of the left-wing union have so far planned to form their own parliamentary committee, each in the National Assembly.

Emmanuel Macron finds himself at the center of a masterpiece political landscape, with a legislature without an absolute majority. In which his camp retreats sharply For the benefit of the Left and the National Rally.

கு Russian bombings in Ukraine are on the rise in the Kharkiv (north-east) and Donetsk (eastern) regions, the Ukrainian presidential office said this morning.

Thirty-two departments Be careful with the orange Météo France Thunderstorms and heat waves.

: In the midst of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian parliament RADA approved today the Istanbul Conference. The text, adopted in 2011, establishes the legal and institutional framework for violence against women and domestic violence. “A historic event will bring us even faster into the EU”RODA First Vice President Oleksandr Kourniyenko praised on Twitter.

: Switzerland, which will hold its first reconstruction conference in Ukraine on July 4 and 5, expects the process to be accompanied by reforms. “Long and complicated”. “We need to discuss this soon … Define when, what, who, but above all, how we want to prepare this reconstruction plan. “Said Ignacio Casis, president of the Swiss Confederation.

: “Russia has no right to threaten Lithuania”The Ukrainian diplomat said on Monday that Russia had condemned the introduction of sanctions. “Hostility” By rail, via Lithuania, supplies to the Kaliningrad region. “We welcome the policy position of Lithuania and strongly support our Lithuanian friends.”The Foreign Minister of Ukraine added on Twitter.

: Russian diplomacy condemns the introduction of sanctions “Hostility” Goods shipped to the Kaliningrad region by rail via Lithuania. This is due to the European sanctions adopted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If traffic “Not fully recovered, then Russia has the right to act to protect its national interests”He said in a statement.

# Marine Le Pen Announced this morning She is from her castle in Henin-Beaumont (Boss-de-Gales) “I will not take my head back” To dedicate himself to the position of chairman of his party, the National Rally, the future RN committee in the National Assembly.

Twenty-one fields Be careful with the orange Météo France Thunderstorms and heat waves.

: “While the rest of the world’s famine, no one can imagine millions of tons of wheat being dumped in Ukraine. This is a real war crime. I can not imagine that it will last long: otherwise, it will really be something. Russia must take responsibility. “

Joseph Borel, the head of European diplomacy in Spain, blamed Russia this morning. “The real war crime” By blocking Ukrainian grain exports, there is a risk of increasing the risk of famine in the world.

: Following the European Commission’s positive recommendation on Friday, EU member states will meet on Thursday and Friday to decide whether to officially grant kyiv the status of a candidate for membership. A green light requires 27 consensus.

: This is what I expected “Russia needs to step up its offensive this week.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned yesterday evening, just days before the Twenty-seventh EU debates on its candidacy to join the EU.