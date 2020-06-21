‘Waiting a lengthy time:’ Regina Farmers’ Industry returns to downtown

Article content material continued

“There’s so numerous modifications. We didn’t know if it would be easy or not,” she reported.

“It’s been truly easy. The clients have been super respectful of adhering to the recommendations, remaining client with it … It’s super pleasant seeing everyone’s faces yet again.”

Latta no for a longer time has samples of her path mixes, dips and soups for buyers to try out to help motivate product sales, and sanitizing her fingers prior to and soon after helping every single consumer is new.

She has also been promoting her merchandise as a result of RFM’s online keep, but reported sales are nonetheless lessen this yr than usual.

The Regina Farmers’ Marketplace will run each individual Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. till Oct. 10.