Walker Buehler injury: Dodgers ace will be closed for six to eight weeks with ligaments strained in the elbow

The Los Angeles Dodgers Lost twice on Friday night. The competitor has outdone them San Francisco Giants in their opening loss 7-2 at Oracle Park (Result square), and also lost right-hander Walker Buehler to an elbow injury. Buehler came out after four rounds and 70 throws with what Dodgers initially called a right elbow discomfort. On Saturday, Buehler was placed on the list of injured and underwent tests to determine the exact nature of his injury. According to Director Dave RobertsBuehler has been diagnosed with a strain in his elbow ligaments and will be out for six to eight weeks. After he is able to resume throwing, he must then increase his readiness to play. The team expects him to advance again this season, but in Roberts’ words “it will be some time”. Do the math, and it could be September before Buehler is ready to join the rotation, and that prevents any setbacks.

“I had Tommy John’s surgery, so I guess [the level of concern] escalated a bit,” Buehler told MLB.com Friday. “That’s what it is. It happens in this game. A lot of guys at this club have dealt with things with their elbows. It’s part of this game. I have every confidence in our medical staff and so on. But before we’re too good to dive into that, we need to.” To know what we’re dealing with.”

Buehler, 27, underwent Tommy John’s surgery shortly after giving birth in 2015. He hasn’t had a major elbow problem since then, with a multiple MLB injury list as a result of a broken rib and blisters. Buehler allowed three in four rounds on Friday and is spending a season well below his usual standards: 4.02 ERA with 1.29 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 all career worst.

SP • era4.02 whip1.29 IP65 BB17 K58

Boehler said the discomfort came after a loose ball was thrown in the third game. He finished the inning and then threw the fourth as well, but his elbow didn’t feel any improvement, so he was removed from the game. Buehler admitted he’s dealt with slight elbow discomfort over the years, but it was always manageable. However, this injury appears to be worse than previous elbow pain.

As the baseball bulletin noted earlier this weekBuehler’s fastball hasn’t quite fit in this season. His Fastball has been a truly elite court throughout his career, although the spin and movement on the field haven’t been the same this year, and as a result, opponents are punishing Buehler’s warmup. Here are the numbers on Buehler’s four-line fastball for the past few seasons:

2019 96.5 mph 2456 rpm .205 .368 24.5% 2020 96.8 mph 2546 rpm .102 .119 26.1% 2021 95.3 mph 2472 rpm .202 .366 20.3% 2022 95.2 mph 2267 rpm .368 .618 13.2% MLB . Averages 93.9 mph 2260 rpm .253 .429 21.5%

Buehler’s fastball turnover dropped after last year’s foreign materials campaign (2,611 rpm before and 2,349 rpm after) and the pitch hasn’t been effective since. It is unclear if this new elbow problem is related. Bottom line, Buehler and his Fastball haven’t been doing well all season, and now he’s suffering from a major injury

“Some inconveniences you can deal with, as he obviously felt tonight that anything else could be harmful,” Dave Roberts, Dodgers manager, told MLB.com. “I think that’s more – you have to fall short, for sure, a player who is as smart as Walker and knows his body.”

Los Angeles welcomed Clayton Kershaw back into rotation on Saturday, and was allowed to run twice over four rounds 3-2 . ​​loss for giants. He missed it about a month because of a hip problem. The Dodgers should have Andrew Heaney back soon. Heaney made two excellent starts to start the season before collapsing with a shoulder problem. Losing Buehler for such a length of time is a blow, no doubt, but the return of Kershaw and Heaney should help.