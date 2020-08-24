Walmart ‘COVID hugger’ lookup as US law enforcement allege guy laughed about supplying shopper coronavirus

A male in the US state of Massachusetts has allegedly given a Walmart shopper a “COVID hug”.

“Just providing you a COVID hug. You now have COVID,” the suspect stated, just before laughing and going for walks away, Springfield law enforcement claimed.

The incident took position at a shop about 7.10pm on August 15.

The suspect, whom the victim experienced never ever found prior to, took an product out of his hand and then gave him a hug.

The sufferer is a most cancers survivor, law enforcement reported, adding that the suspect did the very same thing to numerous other customers.

The section is inquiring that anyone with information and facts make contact with the detective bureau.