Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Sale 2022 is in effect

Walmart offered a lot of great deals last week. But now a whole new range of items, from toys and televisions to games and electronics, are on sale. This is because Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale is live nowand lower prices on a lot of item categories (You can see the Whole sale here). All of these discounts can be significant, so we’ve broken down the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals into the categories below.
TL; DR – Top Walmart Cyber Monday deals
These are the best deals currently available. We’ll keep this list updated as items sell out and replace with new ones, so check back later as well.
Video Game Black Friday Deals
Video game deals
The slew of gaming hardware deals from Black Friday are still very much alive and well for Cyber Monday. You can get the Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299. The Xbox Series S holiday deal is $60 off MSRP at Walmart. And for anyone looking to venture into virtual reality, you can get Meta Quest 2 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 for $50 off.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is $55
The Call of Duty installment in any year is bound to be one of the most popular games of that year. This year doesn’t look any different, and you can get Modern Warfare 2 on sale for $55. Not bad at all.
Video game accessories deals
Cyber Monday is a great time to get your hands on extra consoles, as both the Xbox and PS5 consoles are on sale at their lowest prices ever. This is a great Turtle Beach headset and versatile gaming chair.
iPhone 14 Cyber Monday deal
Walmart is running the best Cyber Monday iPhone deal available. Take a look at our iPhone 14 Pro review to see what we saw in the fast processor, improved camera, and more new features.
TV Cyber Monday deals at Walmart
Walmart had great TV deals for Black Friday, but they were among the first items to sell out — and they’re not coming back. Fortunately, the retailer has dedicated a new batch of TV deals for Cyber Monday. If you want one, I’ll have it soon, because TVs are a hot item this year.
Cyber Monday deals for electronics
Save some of the popular electronics of the moment, like the first-generation Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular), as well as headphones, speakers, and more. And if you need a new wireless printer, the Canon Pixma is on sale at a great price.
Cyber monday deals for pc gaming desktop
Gaming desktop computers are on sale for Cyber Monday. You can get a pretty powerful pre-built device for a steep discount right now.
Cyber monday laptop deals
- MSI Katana GF66 15″ Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop – $1,299.00
- MSI Katana GF66 15″ Intel Core i7-12650H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop – $1199.00
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16″ Gaming Laptop, QHD 165Hz, AMD Ryzen 7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,099.00
- MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $499.00
- HP 15″ Laptop, Intel Pentium N5030, – $199.00
- Gateway 13.3-inch ultra-thin notebook – $129.00
- HP laptop 15.6 inch Full HD – $299.00
- 22-inch touchscreen all-in-one desktop computer – $399.00
- Gateway 15.6-inch ultra-thin notebook – $249.00
Need a new gaming device? Walmart has some pretty good deals on pre-built gaming PCs, as well as their portable siblings, gaming laptops.
Housewares Cyber Monday Deals
Nobody likes sweeping, so why not let a robot do the chores for you? Save a lot on vacuum cleaners this year, as well as on items like bunk beds, storage shelves, sleeper number mattresses, and more.
Kitchen Appliances Cyber Monday Deals
There’s no better time than this time of year to get an air fryer, when they’re down to an all-time low. And for IGN readers, you’ll definitely want to check out the Xbox Mini Fridge, which looks like the Series X and holds (and chills) eight delicious drinks of your choice.
Play and board game Cyber Monday Deals
Everyone I know is looking for toys to give as gifts to the children in their lives this holiday. There’s no better time to pick up gifts for young children than on Cyber Monday. Some family-friendly board games are on sale this year, as well as a huge selection of toys, RC cars, playsets, and more.
Swing set and Playhouse Cyber Monday deals
KidKraft Bancroft Wooden Playhouse with Working Doorbell and the blackboard
Save 41% and bring home this playhouse for under $180. Includes a chalkboard, coffee shop shelf and a working doorbell. Up to three kids can play inside, and it measures 56.25″ x 52.62″ x 69″ so you can have fun indoors or outdoors.
Anyone looking to have a child(ren) in their life very happy It can save a heap of cash on larger items. A number of playhouses and swing sets have deep discounts during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale.
The best Cyber Monday deals and deals
