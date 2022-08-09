Walmart mulls streaming deal with Paramount, Disney and Comcast

Walmart has held discussions with major media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, according to three people familiar with the conversations, as part of an effort to expand its relationship with customers outside of its traditional stores.

In recent weeks, executives from Paramount, Disney and Comcast have spoken with Walmart, People said, as the retailer wonders which movies and TV shows would add the most value to its membership package, called Walmart+. People spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

It’s unclear whether any of the broadcasting companies are inclined to strike a deal with Walmart. Disney operates streaming services via Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu; Comcast owns the peacock streaming service; And Paramount runs the Paramount+ and Showtime services.