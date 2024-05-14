Walmart reportedly plans to lay off hundreds of the company’s employees and relocate others

Walmart Superstore Exterior and Logo Sign, Denver, North Carolina.
UCG | Global Photo Collection | Getty Images
Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and asking most remote workers to commute to their offices, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Meanwhile, workers at the US retail giant’s smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to relocate to other central hubs such as Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville as well as Hoboken or Southern California, the report said.
Walmart will still allow employees to work remotely part-time, as long as they are in offices most of the time, the report said.
Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million employees as of January 31, 2024, according to regulations. filings.
The company has taken steps to reduce its workforce over the past year and has done so He said In April last year, it expected that about 65% of its stores would be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026.
And in February 2023 close Three of its technology centers are in the United States and it has asked hundreds of workers to move elsewhere to keep their jobs, prompting more employees to come to work from the office.
Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Red Lobster stores closing in 2024: List of affected locations
Microsoft and Amazon invest $5.6 billion in France
Data suggests that more people are facing a mortgage payment after state pension age