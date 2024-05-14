Walmart reportedly plans to lay off hundreds of the company’s employees and relocate others

Walmart will still allow employees to work remotely part-time, as long as they are in offices most of the time, the report said.

Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million employees as of January 31, 2024, according to regulations. filings.

The company has taken steps to reduce its workforce over the past year and has done so He said In April last year, it expected that about 65% of its stores would be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026.

And in February 2023 close Three of its technology centers are in the United States and it has asked hundreds of workers to move elsewhere to keep their jobs, prompting more employees to come to work from the office.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.