May 14, 2024

Walmart reportedly plans to lay off hundreds of the company’s employees and relocate others

Cheryl Riley May 14, 2024

Walmart Superstore Exterior and Logo Sign, Denver, North Carolina.

UCG | Global Photo Collection | Getty Images

Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and asking most remote workers to commute to their offices, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, workers at the US retail giant’s smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to relocate to other central hubs such as Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville as well as Hoboken or Southern California, the report said.

