Walmart’s Black Friday deals have been going strong since last Monday, and they’ve been massive (you can see All deals here). Despite being close to a week away, Walmart’s Black Friday deals are still going strong, even as we get closer to Cyber ​​Monday. Walmart has had all-time low prices for items like the latest video games and Apple products. Hopefully on the eve of we’ll see more deals come online this Cyber ​​Monday, but what’s still available is pretty awesome.

TL; DR – The top Walmart Black Friday deals still apply

These are the best selling deals currently available. We’ll keep this list updated as items sell out and replace with new ones, so check back later as well. As you can clearly see, there are still a lot of Black Friday deals happening at Walmart.

iPhone 14 Black Friday deal

Black Friday iPhone 14 Deal Get a $300 gift card with activation. We see on Walmart

Verizon

AT&T

Walmart is running the best Black Friday iPhone deals we’ve seen so far. Check out our iPhone 14 Pro review to see what our tech critic thought about the fast processor, improved camera, and more new features.

Video game black friday deals at walmart

PS5 goes in and out of stock

This PS5 bundle has been in and out of stock all day. If you need a PS5, whether for yourself or a lucky gift recipient, get it if you see it in stock. If you don’t find it in stock, check back later and you might be in luck. Take a look at our guide to buying the PS5 on Black Friday for more info if Walmart ends up selling out.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

Every year, Nintendo brings back the excellent Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle, and this year is no exception. Bundle contains Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Xbox Series S Black Friday Deals

Xbox series s The only difference between the Xbox Series S and the regular is the (holiday-themed) box it comes in. We see on Walmart

Most major retailers have this special Xbox Series S in a holiday box, on sale this Black Friday for $50 off the standard edition. Both Walmart and Amazon Get it in stock for under $10 that. Check out our guides to early PS5 deals, Nintendo Switch deals, and Xbox Black Friday sales for more.

Meta quest 2 black friday deal

The official Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is live now. You get a wireless virtual reality headset, plus free downloads of Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber, for $349 for the 128GB model or $429 for the 256GB model. This has been one of the most popular Black Friday items so far this year for our audience.

Video Game Black Friday Deals

Walmart went aggressive in slashing prices on its newly released video games, many of which are now sold out. However, you can still get Modern Warfare 2 for $55, which is probably the best deal you’ll likely find on it this year. I’ve made the list above to reflect what’s still available, but check out our main article on Black Friday video game deals to see what deals other retailers still have in stock.

Video game accessories deals

Black Friday is a great time to get extra consoles, as both the Xbox and PS5 consoles are on sale at their lowest prices ever. It may also be stored while it is on sale. This is a great Turtle Beach headset and versatile gaming chair.

Black Friday Electronics Deals at Walmart

A variety of electronics are on sale on Black Friday, including a ridiculously killer deal on the Apple Watch SE. You can also save on AirPods, gaming laptops and monitors, and more. Plus, these are the best deals on the new iPhone we’ve seen anywhere.

Black friday toy deals at walmart

With the holidays just around the corner, you’ll definitely want to get some gifts for the kids in your life. It may also save some cash while doing so.

Housewares black friday deals at walmart

Pet friendly! Shark AI robot vacuum and mop with lidar and smart maps drawing We see on Walmart

Black Friday is the best time to buy popular household items like sheets and robotic cleaners. Walmart has some great models at all-time low prices right now.

Black friday kitchen deals at walmart

If you’re looking for a new set of kitchen knives or a small appliance like an air fryer, now’s the time to buy. These prices tend to be the best prices you will find all year round.

What is Wal-Mart +?

Walmart + membership Sign up for a Walmart+ membership for instant access to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, plus access to PS5 and Xbox Series X. We see on Walmart

Walmart+ members got early access to Deals for Days events, but now they’re available to everyone. However, you still can Subscribe to Walmart+ here.

A Walmart+ subscription gets you free delivery of groceries and other items from your local Walmart stores. It gives you free shipping with no minimum purchase on a lot of items on the Walmart website. It also gives you access to the Paramount+ streaming service. It’s a good deal if you shop at Walmart regularly.

These are just some of the deals you can find right now. For more information, be sure to check out our articles on items like Black Friday TV deals and on retailers like Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

Xbox Series X is out of stock

Likewise, the Xbox Series X was in stock most of Black Friday week, and it’s now sold out. It is very good that it will be back in stock soon. If that happens, we’ll update this section here.

Black Friday TV deals at Walmart

Unfortunately, all of Walmart’s official Black Friday TV deals online have sold out. (The items above are regular sale items other than Black Friday.) You can run into a brick-and-mortar store to see if they’re still in stock, or head over to our Black Friday TV deals article to see what other online retailers have stock. It’s entirely possible that Walmart will acquire more stock on Cyber ​​Monday. We’ll update this section if any new deals become available, too.

