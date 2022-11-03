‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casts Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza Joins Katherine Hahn in the upcoming Marvel Studios series”Agatha: Cove of ChaosAt Disney+, diverse I learned from the sources.

The series is part of Marvel’s “WandaVision” show, with Han set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness. Exact plot details are preserved, including which character Plaza will play in the show. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from “WandaVision” in the new series, while diverse exclusively mentioned That “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke will also star in “Coven of Chaos.”

As in the past, Marvel does not comment on projects they have in the works. Plaza representatives declined to comment.

The role represents a reunion of sorts for Plaza and Hahn, as both previously appeared on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation”, with Plaza starring in the series as April Ludgate, while Hahn memorably played political strategist Gene Barclay in Ma Almost twelve episodes. Plaza is currently starring in the second season of the HBO anthology series “The White Lotus” as well as the FXX animated series “Little Demon”. She is best known for her roles in shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion”. In features, she starred in projects such as “Dirty Grandpa”, “Ingrid Goes West” and “Emily the Criminal”.

diverse exclusively mentioned Work on “Coven of Chaos” began in October 2021, with Disney officially confirming the news in November of that year. Jack Schaefer, lead writer and executive producer on “WandaVision,” returns to this role on “Coven of Chaos.”

In WandaVision, Han begins playing Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s curious neighbor, before it is revealed that she was in fact Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and series, it is revealed that Agatha survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than just a match for Wanda, also known as the Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the “WandaVision” finale, Wanda traps Agatha in Westview using her power to force her back into her Agnes character.

“WandaVision,” the MCU’s first live-action show on Disney+, earned 23 Emmy nominations upon its debut, including a Hahn nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. One of the show’s win in the Best Music and Original Lyrics category came for “Agatha All Along,” which was used as part of the revelation that Han’s character wasn’t what he seemed.