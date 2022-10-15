War in Ukraine: 11 killed in shooting at Russian military base

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a shooting at a Russian military base in the region on Saturday. Belgorodborder From UkraineThe Russian Defense Ministry called the incident “an attack”.

In a statement cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said “two citizens” from the former Soviet Union opened fire with automatic weapons during an exercise. “Both terrorists were killed during the return fire,” the ministry added.

During a shooting exercise with volunteers for a special military operation (in Ukraine), terrorists opened fire on members of that unit with automatic weapons,” the ministry continued.

“Terrorists” were “shot down”.

“11 people were seriously injured in the firing. Fifteen others sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to health facilities where they received the necessary care. According to the ministry, “two terrorists were killed during the return fire”.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin He ordered a “partial” military mobilization After the setbacks of the Russian army at the front, Russia sent soldiers to fight in Ukraine.