War in Ukraine: Abandonment of Chernobyl, dismissal of “traitors”, bombing of Russia … News of the conflict

This Friday, April 1, marks the 37th day of the conflict, following the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

– Trying to leave Mariupol is “very dangerous”

Mariupol deputy mayor Petro Andryoushchenko said on Friday, April 1, “The city is closed to the public. It is very dangerous to leave it to yourself.”

Prior to that, the Russians refused to allow even a small amount of humanitarian aid. “

– Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Kladkov said on Friday (April 1) that two Ukrainian military helicopters collided after crossing the border at a low altitude at a gas depot in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Two workers were injured in the resulting fire, Vyasaslav Kladkov added, while some parts of the city near the Ukrainian border were evacuated.

– The Russians have left the Chernobyl power plant hostage

An announcement was made by Ukrainian authorities on Thursday evening, March 31: The Russians, who had occupied the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant since the beginning of the conflict, had abandoned the premises.

But they would not have been without anything: they took with them hostages who were members of the Ukrainian National Guard, in addition to the usual looting by stealing some very expensive equipment and others.

– Volodymyr Zhelensky announces dismissal of two “traitors”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video from Thursday night, March 31, to Friday, April 1, that he would expel two generals accused of “treason.”

“As for the antiheroes. I do not have time to deal with all the traitors immediately. But gradually, they will all be punished. That is why now the former head of the primary security department of the security service Naumov Andrei Olehovich and the former head of the Kerson region security service office Krivorusko Sergei Oleksandrovich.”

– Photos show Russian attacks on grain reserves in Ukraine

Reuters footage shows US government officials describing damage to grain storage facilities in eastern Ukraine.

Two black-and-white paintings show tall, rectangular buildings in eastern Ukraine, first intact in January and then in March, with the roofs damaged by a legendary so-called “impact impact”.

Commenting on the footage, a U.S. official said the United States had information that Russian forces were repeatedly damaging grain storage facilities in Ukraine.

“In late March, at least six grain storage facilities were damaged by these attacks,” he said.

World authorities are currently concerned about the fall of Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter, by 2020/21, and global food supplies.

“Russia’s damage to these grain pits is a clear example of how Putin’s war directly affects civilians in Ukraine and threatens global food security,” the official said.

“The reliance on Ukrainian wheat exports to Africa and the Middle East could lead to depletion of these food reserves and storage facilities and raise prices in economies that are already vulnerable,” he said.