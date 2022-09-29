War in Ukraine – annexation referendums with Russia: “results were orchestrated by Moscow and do not reflect the will of the Ukrainian people”, says the head of US diplomacy

“The fake pro-Russian referendums in Ukraine are a futile attempt to cover up yet another territory annexation by Russia,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Thursday.

“Let’s be clear: the results were planned by Moscow and do not reflect the will of the people of Ukraine”The head of US diplomacy added.

Votes were held in recent days at a signing ceremony to annex four Ukrainian territories with Russia, which Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over in the Kremlin on Friday. “yes” won by a very large majority.

15% of the territory of Ukraine

This integration concerns the areas occupied by Moscow in the Ukrainian administrative regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, i.e. about 15% of Ukraine’s territory in the east and south of Ukraine.

“No legal basis”

“Any decision to merge Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions has no legal basis and must be condemned”United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday that this annexation of new Ukrainian lands to Russia is representative of the annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Dangerous Escalation”.