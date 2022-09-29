September 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine – annexation referendums with Russia: “results were orchestrated by Moscow and do not reflect the will of the Ukrainian people”, says the head of US diplomacy

Rusty Knowles September 30, 2022 1 min read

“The fake pro-Russian referendums in Ukraine are a futile attempt to cover up yet another territory annexation by Russia,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Thursday.

“Let’s be clear: the results were planned by Moscow and do not reflect the will of the people of Ukraine”The head of US diplomacy added.

Votes were held in recent days at a signing ceremony to annex four Ukrainian territories with Russia, which Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over in the Kremlin on Friday. “yes” won by a very large majority.

15% of the territory of Ukraine

This integration concerns the areas occupied by Moscow in the Ukrainian administrative regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, i.e. about 15% of Ukraine’s territory in the east and south of Ukraine.

“No legal basis”

“Any decision to merge Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions has no legal basis and must be condemned”United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday that this annexation of new Ukrainian lands to Russia is representative of the annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Dangerous Escalation”.

See also  How will the epidemic recur in Europe?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her death certificate

September 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

LIVE – Hurricane Ian: Florida hit by ‘catastrophic flooding’, 2 ​​million homes without power

September 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Hurricane Ian: Storm hits Florida causing ‘catastrophic flooding’, one million homes without power

September 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Marvel’s Iron Wars to Be Movie As Don Cheadle Disney + Series Changes Course – The Hollywood Reporter

September 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA, SpaceX, Jared Isakman studying the extension of the Hubble Telescope

September 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Bengals vs Dolphins odds, streak, spread: Thursday night football picks, NFL predictions by contacted form

September 30, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Google shuts down Stadia Video Game Streaming Service

September 30, 2022 Len Houle