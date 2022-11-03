War in Ukraine: Civilians and prisoners killed by Wagner commando in Bagmouth

France 2

The battle of BagmouthIn eastern Ukraine, the war has been one of the bloodiest since it began. Faced with Ukrainian soldiers, the Wagner commando recruited hundreds from Russian prisons and sacrificed them by sending them to enemy positions.

to do Bagmouth (Ukraine)The hammering of the cannons was incessant. Facing the Ukrainian forces are Wagner’s mercenaries, Russian fighters who use prisoners to fight. Paramilitary forces continue to attack. The man leading the attack from the Russian side was Wagner, the leader of the militia Evgeny Prigogine. He recruits prisoners and pays them to go and fight Bagmouth. “They use them as cannon fodder. They don’t live long, not more than two months.”A Ukrainian soldier confirms.



Another Ukrainian soldier claims to have seen Wagner’s former prisoners advance to the front lines. “They have orders to proceed. If they don’t, they will be hanged.”he said. Most of the public Ignore it That the Wagner militia was responsible for their inferno. 17,000 people There are Refuge in basements. “We don’t know anything. We don’t have internet, we’re always here”A woman says. city Bagmouth Moscow has lost all strategic interest. “Yet Wagner’s mercenaries are relentlessly pushed by their leader in search of infamy, and of course, as always, the public is in the middle of these fights.”Maryse concludes BurgotSpecial correspondent in Ukraine.