November 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: Civilians and prisoners killed by Wagner commando in Bagmouth

Rusty Knowles November 3, 2022 2 min read

Posted

Update

France 2

Written article

M. Burgot, E. Televoye, H. Horrocks, D. Padalka, V. Hirishko – France 2

France Televisions

The battle of BagmouthIn eastern Ukraine, the war has been one of the bloodiest since it began. Faced with Ukrainian soldiers, the Wagner commando recruited hundreds from Russian prisons and sacrificed them by sending them to enemy positions.

to do Bagmouth (Ukraine)The hammering of the cannons was incessant. Facing the Ukrainian forces are Wagner’s mercenaries, Russian fighters who use prisoners to fight. Paramilitary forces continue to attack. The man leading the attack from the Russian side was Wagner, the leader of the militia Evgeny Prigogine. He recruits prisoners and pays them to go and fight Bagmouth. “They use them as cannon fodder. They don’t live long, not more than two months.”A Ukrainian soldier confirms.

Another Ukrainian soldier claims to have seen Wagner’s former prisoners advance to the front lines. “They have orders to proceed. If they don’t, they will be hanged.”he said. Most of the public Ignore it That the Wagner militia was responsible for their inferno. 17,000 people There are Refuge in basements. “We don’t know anything. We don’t have internet, we’re always here”A woman says. city Bagmouth Moscow has lost all strategic interest. “Yet Wagner’s mercenaries are relentlessly pushed by their leader in search of infamy, and of course, as always, the public is in the middle of these fights.”Maryse concludes BurgotSpecial correspondent in Ukraine.

See also  The number of trials exploded in France last week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

US says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about possible Russian nuclear attack

November 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Ukrainian grain exports are suspended

November 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Trump points to early signs of fraud

November 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casts Aubrey Plaza

November 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Close encounter with a mysterious moon

November 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Daniel Snyder considers “potential transactions” of Washington’s leaders

November 3, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

9 things we just learned about Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S.

November 3, 2022 Len Houle