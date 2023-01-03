January 3, 2023

War in Ukraine: Images of hijacked video games fuel misinformation

Rusty Knowles January 3, 2023 1 min read

M. Burgot, J. Desrues, L. Gregorian, B. Pervas – France 2

France Televisions

Information about the war in Ukraine is increasingly being manipulated. The European media were twice fooled by images of video games.

It is a war video game. The goal is to target the enemy, shoot them down, and pulverize tanks and helicopters. Some parts of these games can be found on social networks. Pictures that are so close to reality, they look like reality Battle scenes In Ukraine. These images are taken from the game. The Malian account that publishes them is pro-Russian, the most followed, the most commented on, the most shared.

Some media are deceptive

The image is distorted to blur details. So the internet user can trust the reality of this sequence. Ukrainian tanks reportedly destroyed by Russian attack. But if you zoom in, it becomes clear that this is a game. The experts weren’t wrong. Some media such as Spanish and Romanian television are being cheated. Either by mistake or for propaganda purposes, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also released a fake image taken from a game. The video is still online.

