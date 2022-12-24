War in Ukraine: Kherson is in shock after deadly attacks hit the city

19:00
18:38
Kherson attack death toll rises to 10
At least 10 people were killed in shelling of the Kherson market, head of the regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said. Pravda. He added that none of the victims were children.
17:31
“Think of Ukraine”
“While families in Europe, North America and beyond prepare festive dinners, spare a thought for Ukraine, which is now fighting evil,” implored Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. .
16:48
Christmas message from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense posts a photo of a military pilot wearing a Santa hat for Christmas on Twitter. “He makes a list, he checks it twice to find out who’s naughty or nice,” he comments.
15:41
In Bautza, McDonald’s reopens its restaurant
Like a return to life… McDonald’s has announced it is reopening its restaurant in Botza, where the Russian army’s carnage was discovered when it left at the end of March. “For us it’s not just a restaurant that’s open once, not a return… It’s a symbol of the immortality of our cities: slowly rebuilding what’s been destroyed,” he teaches in a statement. A total of 64 McDonald’s restaurants have reopened in Ukraine.
15:04
Turkey believes war in Ukraine “will not end easily”.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar believes the war in Ukraine is “not ready to end easily”. “Despite our goodwill and calls for a ceasefire, it would not be wrong to say that the war will continue in 2023,” explains the minister, whose country, a NATO member, has positioned itself as a neutral actor and mediator. In the conflict between its two neighbors.
14:25
Fresh wind alert
The Zaporijjia region has been specifically targeted by the air alert.
14:05
Rogozin was hospitalized in Moscow
Dmitry Rogozin, former head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos; Injured in Donetsk this weekIn eastern Ukraine, the agency said it had been transferred to a hospital in the Russian capital, Moscow. Rhea. He will undergo surgery to remove the splinters.
13:15
New explosions in Kherson
Fresh explosions were reportedly heard this morning in Kherson, which had already been bombed.
12:44 p.m
The figure for the Kherson attack was again revised upwards
11:45
The balance sheet has been revised upwards
In Kherson, the number of people injured in the blast now stands at 35, according to reports Independent KievIt quotes the local governor.
11:15
“Real Life of Ukraine and Ukrainians”
In messaging telegram, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, explains that social networks will “probably label sensitive content” with images of the bombing in Kherson. But this is “the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians”. “These are not military targets. It is not war according to recognized rules. It’s horror, it’s killing for fear and pleasure. »
11:05
A “terrorist” act
Reacting to the bombing of Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned an act of Russian “terror” that “threatens” Ukrainians. In a video message last night (read Our entry was at 8:10 am) He worried about a resumption of bombing during the holidays.
11:00 p.m
20 people were injured
According to a provisional report, in addition to the 5 killed in Kherson, 20 others were injured.
10:55
At least 5 people died in Kherson
At least five people were killed in a blast in Kherson, southern Ukraine. The city, which was retaken from Russia this fall, has been subject to constant bombing.
10:35
Fresh wind alert
Almost every day, an air alert is going on in many Ukrainian regions.
10:15
Lukashenko in Russia
A few days later Visit of Vladimir Putin In Belarus, it is the President of Belarus who makes the trip. Alexander Lukashenko is on a working visit to Russia. In particular, he should discuss space cooperation between the two countries. On Monday and Tuesday he will participate in the CIS meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which unites many countries of the former Soviet Union (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), in St. Petersburg.
09:35
Nicopol was targeted 60 times overnight
A military official from the Dnipropetrovsk region said the city of Nikopol was hit by bombs 60 times overnight.
09:10
Stoves for heating
La Main dans la main, an association from the Haute-Loire department, mobilizes to make the Ukrainian winter a little harsher. France blue Explains that stoves for heating are manufactured and shipped to Ukraine. Eight have already been provided at the beginning of December, for example, to heat an orphanage.
09:00
Almost 500 Russians were killed in 24 hours
The latest report issued by Ukrainian officials said 480 people died on the Russian side in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the war to 101,430. 3,006 tanks and nearly 6,000 armored vehicles (5,994 to be exact) were reportedly destroyed.
08:45
Biological weapons?
This has been one of the points of contention between Russia and the West since the start of the war: the presence of biological weapons production sites in Ukraine. The Americans refuse, says the United Nations No evidence And Russia says one of the aims of its war is to end it. Today, the Russian company Rhea The military official in charge of these issues echoes that a former US employee admitted to working on biological weapons in Ukraine. According to the Russian version, Ukrainian laboratories are funded by the US military.
8:25
Russia is running out of ammunition
In its daily update, the British Ministry of Defense explains that if the mobilization of reservists allows Russia to keep tens of thousands more people at the front, they face a shortage of ammunition to fight. It is “the main point of control of Russia’s offensive operations”. Similarly, Russian attacks with long-range missiles have recently slowed due to a lack of ammunition. Finally, it is not in a position to launch a new major offensive because it has not increased its stake.
08:10
Zelensky’s optimism and pessimism
In his daily message Published last night, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, promises that his country is “step by step” closer to victory. “He has started preparations for the next months and the next year in general. Our tasks remain the same: the security of our people, the recovery of our country after the Ukrainian strike. Ukraine must be prepared for “various forms of a state of terror” from Russia, he explains. “As the holidays approach. (Christmas), Russian terrorists may be back in action. They generally despise Christian values and values. »
07:55
Vigil around the “War Tree”.
In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, despite war and blackouts, a fir tree was planted at the site of St. Sophia Cathedral. In this Orthodox country, celebrating Christmas on December 25 and not in early January like in Russia has become a form of protest over the years. But people are not really in the mood to celebrate as they gather around a tree decorated in yellow and blue, the colors of the national flag. “All we want today is the death of our enemies,” said one mother in particular. A report by our special correspondents Read here.
07:40
Dutch help
In addition to the new US financial aid announced yesterday, the Netherlands, in an expected decision, also allocated aid to Ukraine. At the end of the day, Prime Minister Mark Rutte indicated that it would be €2.5 billion. “Almost two billion is earmarked for military support. The rest will go to humanitarian aid, reconstruction of infrastructure. The exact use of the contribution will depend on the needs of the Ukrainians, and therefore on the course of the war.
07:28
Falling grain production in Ukraine?
Grain harvest in Ukraine, One of the world’s leading manufacturers, according to estimates by the National Grains Association, will fall by about 40% this year compared to 2021 due to the Russian invasion. After 106 million tons were harvested in 2021, a historic record, “this year, the harvest is predicted to be 64-65 million tons,” explains the director of the association, Serguii Ivachenko, to AFP.
07:28
Washington calls on Putin to “admit the truth”.
The United States yesterday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference to acknowledge the reality of the conflict in Ukraine and withdraw its forces after using the word “war,” which is banned in Russia. . Putin says he wants the conflict in Ukraine to end “as soon as possible”.
07:28
