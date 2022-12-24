This has been one of the points of contention between Russia and the West since the start of the war: the presence of biological weapons production sites in Ukraine. The Americans refuse, says the United Nations No evidence And Russia says one of the aims of its war is to end it. Today, the Russian company Rhea The military official in charge of these issues echoes that a former US employee admitted to working on biological weapons in Ukraine. According to the Russian version, Ukrainian laboratories are funded by the US military.