War in Ukraine. Putin dismisses defense minister, Russian attack… Update on night

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired his iconic defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, in office since 2012, on Sunday evening, May 12, in a surprise reshuffle, days after his fifth term in office and more than two years of conflict in Ukraine. In Belgorod, 15 people were killed when a building collapsed due to Ukrainian gunfire overnight from Sunday to Monday.

Sergei Shoigu was replaced by Andrey Belusov, an economist who trained and became Secretary of the Security Council, until Nikolai Patrushev was removed from his duties by decree issued by the Kremlin.

The reshuffle comes as the Russian military advances in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, days after launching a ground offensive there, and ramps up its pressure in the Donbass around Chasiv Yar.

“Soiku will continue to work in this field, which he knows very well, he knows very well from the inside, with his colleagues and his partners at his former workplace.”Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian agencies, soon clarified.

Andrey Pelusov, Mr. Choigu’s replacement was trained as an economist and had no military background.

London says Sergei Shoigu is responsible for more than 355,000 victims

Sergei Shoigu is in charge “More than 355,000 victims”Deaths and injuries, “Among His Own Soldiers” In the war in Ukraine, his British counterpart said Grand Shops.

“Russia needs a defense minister who can reverse this disastrous legacy and end the invasion, but all it will get is another Putin puppet”The minister added.

Russian rescuers clear debris at the site of a damaged residential building following an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, on May 12, 2024, in a photo released by Russian Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Klatkov in Telegram. | EPA-EFE/Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Klatkov Telegram Channel Guide View in full screen

15 people died in Belgorod building collapse

A Ukrainian missile hit a building near the Ukrainian border in Belgorod, Russia, killing fifteen people, according to a statement from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. About twenty people were injured.

For its part, Ukraine was recognized “Tactical Successes” Kharkiv region of Russia in the north-east of the country. Moscow has continued its offensive there since Friday.

According to Ukrainian civil servants, fighting continues in the border town of Vovchansk and has mobilized five battalions in the city of Moscow.

Russia said on Sunday it was advancing in the Kharkiv region, saying it was seizing four additional areas as part of an offensive that began on Friday, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 civilians.