September 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine. Russia admits ‘mistakes’ in reservation mobilization

Rusty Knowles September 26, 2022 1 min read

The Kremlin agreed this Monday, September 26, 2022 “Errors” During the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservationists When to go and fight in Ukraine Angry demonstrations ensued And many Russians are leaving the country.

“There are cases of violation of the mandate.” said a Kremlin spokesman “Mistakes will be corrected”. Officials said the mobilization of 300,000 reservists would apply only to those with military experience or the necessary skills.

But many cases of mobilizing the elderly, sick or inexperienced and students have been identified.

The mobilization has sparked protests and thousands of arrests since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered it last week.

Unprecedented border incursion

Given the increased infiltration at the borders with Georgia, Kazakhstan, Finland or Mongolia, many Russians also seem to have chosen to leave the country. Air links were also hit by the storm. The infiltration has fueled fears that Russia will ban military-age men from leaving the country.

A Kremlin spokesman said no officials “Undecided” At this stage regarding the closure of borders for this category of citizens.

Russia is preparing to annex four parts of Ukraine after Tuesday “Polls” Condemned by Ukraine and the West.

See also  According to Macron, the deadliest fire and submergence in Iraq are on the rise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“US is very clear with Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons”

September 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Early polls show Georgia Meloni’s post-fascist party in the lead

September 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Russia admits ‘mistakes’ during mobilization after calling in sick…

September 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time – Rolling Stone

September 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A new island rises in the Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcanic eruption | volcano news

September 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The NFL replaces the Pro Bowl with “The Pro Bowl Games” featuring week-long skill competitions, the football game

September 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Hasbro will turn you into an action figure starting this week

September 26, 2022 Len Houle