War in Ukraine. Russia admits ‘mistakes’ in reservation mobilization

The Kremlin agreed this Monday, September 26, 2022 “Errors” During the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservationists When to go and fight in Ukraine Angry demonstrations ensued And many Russians are leaving the country.

“There are cases of violation of the mandate.” said a Kremlin spokesman “Mistakes will be corrected”. Officials said the mobilization of 300,000 reservists would apply only to those with military experience or the necessary skills.

But many cases of mobilizing the elderly, sick or inexperienced and students have been identified.

The mobilization has sparked protests and thousands of arrests since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered it last week.

Unprecedented border incursion

Given the increased infiltration at the borders with Georgia, Kazakhstan, Finland or Mongolia, many Russians also seem to have chosen to leave the country. Air links were also hit by the storm. The infiltration has fueled fears that Russia will ban military-age men from leaving the country.

A Kremlin spokesman said no officials “Undecided” At this stage regarding the closure of borders for this category of citizens.

Russia is preparing to annex four parts of Ukraine after Tuesday “Polls” Condemned by Ukraine and the West.