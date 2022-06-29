War in Ukraine: Russian military presence in Belarus forces NATO to react, 300,000 US troops to be stationed in Europe

The United States will “strengthen its military position in Europe” so that NATO can respond to threats from all directions: land, air and sea, US President Joe Biden announced at the summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Of the Alliance.

According to President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Madrid will be back and forth. In fact, he pointed out that shortly before the start of the NATO summit, the United States would issue “specific announcements.” “In the long run, new obligations on land, sea and air in Europe“The comments of the US President this Wednesday have been confirmed.

The pose echoes Putin’s recent geopolitical maneuvers.

On June 25, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin confirmed that Belarus would soon receive Iskander-M ballistic missiles. [les mêmes que ceux en service au sein des forces russes, NDLR]Capable of carrying nuclear charges.

Between Putin and Lukashenko, “what really happens on the ground is the most important thing, not the cinema.” [le président biélorusse, NDLR]”, Joe Biden’s adviser. “Of course, if Belarus has prolonged Russian military deployments, including nuclear weapons, it is a matter of concern to the entire coalition, starting with the United States.“, He agreed. Add more: “This is something we take into account when thinking about our own posture.“.

This US military reinforcement in Europe is to build an army of more than 300,000 troops in Europe under NATO’s command. According to the Opex360 website. This reinforcement of American energy should be used in Spain, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.