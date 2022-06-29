June 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: Russian military presence in Belarus forces NATO to react, 300,000 US troops to be stationed in Europe

Rusty Knowles June 29, 2022 2 min read

The United States will “strengthen its military position in Europe” so that NATO can respond to threats from all directions: land, air and sea, US President Joe Biden announced at the summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Of the Alliance.

According to President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Madrid will be back and forth. In fact, he pointed out that shortly before the start of the NATO summit, the United States would issue “specific announcements.” “In the long run, new obligations on land, sea and air in Europe“The comments of the US President this Wednesday have been confirmed.

At the NATO summit in Madrid, Joe Biden says the United States will enhance its military presence in Europe to send the message that the coalition is “strong and united.” pic.twitter.com/e2uFD6OZjA

—RealMac Report (@RealMacReport) June 29, 2022

The pose echoes Putin’s recent geopolitical maneuvers.

On June 25, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin confirmed that Belarus would soon receive Iskander-M ballistic missiles. [les mêmes que ceux en service au sein des forces russes, NDLR]Capable of carrying nuclear charges.

[A LA UNE 12H] The United States “will strengthen its military position in Europe so that NATO can respond to threats from all directions and on all fronts: land, air and sea,” Joe Biden pointed out during the NATO summit. #AFP 1/5 pic.twitter.com/isSbYBp001

– Agencies France-Press (afpfr) June 29, 2022

read more:
War in Ukraine: “Europe will be reduced to ashes”, Putin maintains pressure on NATO by strengthening Belarus nuclear weapons

Between Putin and Lukashenko, “what really happens on the ground is the most important thing, not the cinema.” [le président biélorusse, NDLR]”, Joe Biden’s adviser. “Of course, if Belarus has prolonged Russian military deployments, including nuclear weapons, it is a matter of concern to the entire coalition, starting with the United States.“, He agreed. Add more: “This is something we take into account when thinking about our own posture.“.

read more:
War in Ukraine: US warns Russia and Belarus against deploying weapons in “non-nuclear zone”

This US military reinforcement in Europe is to build an army of more than 300,000 troops in Europe under NATO’s command. According to the Opex360 website. This reinforcement of American energy should be used in Spain, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

See also  According to Italian media, a 1-year-old boy crossed the Mediterranean alone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A White House aide said Trump’s explosive character on the day of the Capitol attack

June 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Turkey agrees to annex Finland and Sweden to NATO

June 28, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

This display of the G7 raises questions

June 28, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Millie Bobby Brown to star in a Netflix sci-fi movie directed by the Russo brothers

June 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Chinese spacecraft gets pictures of the entire planet Mars

June 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Serena Williams’ return to Wimbledon ends with a dramatic defeat to Harmony Tan

June 29, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Portal mods have already played Half-Life 2 on Switch

June 29, 2022 Len Houle