War in Ukraine: Russia’s worst serial killer convicted of killing and raping 78 women now wants to join the ranks of Wagner militants

Mikhail Babkov explains that he wants to keep his “military profile” for the benefit of his homeland.

Six months of fighting in Ukraine against automatic release was the deal offered by the Wagner Group to Russian prisoners. It’s a way for Putin’s army to replenish its ranks as it struggles to recruit new soldiers. A tempting offer that has already won many inmates. Latest: Mikhail Babkov.

Russia’s worst serial killer

The Russian prisoner declared his will Join Wagner’s forces On state television, reports BFM TV. During his interview, he explained that he wanted to keep his “Military Profile” For the benefit of the Russian army. “It is needed at this time”, he said. To continue further: “Even though everything is modern these days, I don’t think it would be too difficult for me to learn again even if I was in prison for ten years.”

Sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for killing 22 women, he is considered a normal person Russia’s worst serial killer. While he was in custody, he admits to killing another 56 people, for a total of 78 murders. Today, he claims no fewer than 83 crimes. For 20 years, he was arrested in 1992 and 2012, the 58-year-old ex-policeman alias “The Wolf” Or even “Angarsk’s Madman” preyed on prostitutes and bar patrons. He dragged them to secluded corners and beat and raped them before killing them.