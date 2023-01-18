January 19, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: Russia’s worst serial killer convicted of killing and raping 78 women now wants to join the ranks of Wagner militants

Rusty Knowles January 18, 2023 2 min read

Mikhail Babkov explains that he wants to keep his “military profile” for the benefit of his homeland.

Six months of fighting in Ukraine against automatic release was the deal offered by the Wagner Group to Russian prisoners. It’s a way for Putin’s army to replenish its ranks as it struggles to recruit new soldiers. A tempting offer that has already won many inmates. Latest: Mikhail Babkov.

Russia’s worst serial killer

The Russian prisoner declared his will Join Wagner’s forces On state television, reports BFM TV. During his interview, he explained that he wanted to keep his “Military Profile” For the benefit of the Russian army. “It is needed at this time”, he said. To continue further: “Even though everything is modern these days, I don’t think it would be too difficult for me to learn again even if I was in prison for ten years.”

read more:
War in Ukraine: Russian soldier from Wagner Group seeks asylum after ‘fearing death in excruciating pain’ after crossing into Norway on foot

Sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for killing 22 women, he is considered a normal person Russia’s worst serial killer. While he was in custody, he admits to killing another 56 people, for a total of 78 murders. Today, he claims no fewer than 83 crimes. For 20 years, he was arrested in 1992 and 2012, the 58-year-old ex-policeman alias “The Wolf” Or even “Angarsk’s Madman” preyed on prostitutes and bar patrons. He dragged them to secluded corners and beat and raped them before killing them.

In Russia, an ex-cop serial maniac who killed 80 women wants to join Wagner. He said this in an interview with the official Russian TV channel.

He believes his military expertise is “in demand”. Official media have no problem talking to this person. pic.twitter.com/Vjk0OpKpNr

— Dimitri (@wartranslated) January 15, 2023

See also  Update on the 94th day of the war in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A soldier was shot dead after leaving an army base

January 18, 2023 Rusty Knowles
7 min read

Rescue operations in Dnipro have ended, with the provisional death toll at 44

January 18, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

This “decisive strategic move” is what Putin and his military are preparing for 2023.

January 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s diamond cross necklace

January 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Florida-bound QB Jaden Rashada demands scholarship release amid dispute over lack of information: sources

January 18, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

New Dungeons & Dragons OGL Statement: Community Feedback

January 18, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

The Netherlands says it will send Patriot aid to Ukraine

January 18, 2023 Frank Tomlinson