War in Ukraine: To expel NATO from Eastern Europe, the Russian parliament proposes legislation to revoke Lithuania’s independence granted by the Soviet Union.

A member of Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday tabled a bill in the country’s parliament calling for the abolition of Russia’s recognition of Lithuania’s independence, saying such a move would allow NATO’s deportation to the Atlantic alliance after 1999.

Today Lithuania, with a population of about three million, is the most populous country in the Baltic. The country, which seceded from the Soviet Union in 1990, chose to secede from the Russian sphere of influence, opted for Euro-Atlantic policy without difficulty, and decided to join NATO in April 2004, and then to the European Union on May 1, 2004.

Russia aims to expel NATO from Eastern Europe

The bill was introduced by Evgeny Fyodorov on Thursday, June 8Deputy of the State Duma and a member of the party “United Russia” Russian President Vladimir Putin. The text was sent to the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs by the head of the State Duma on Thursday afternoon.

The Russian politician said that such a situation would allow Russia to negotiate with NATO and force the withdrawal of military alliances from countries that were part of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, at least to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania, Bulgaria and Albania. , Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia.

Russia: The State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation has submitted to the Russian Federation the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Lithuania over the abolition of the decree of the State Council of the Soviet Union on “a draft federal law”. . “https://t.co/L1WAWmuwJw pic.twitter.com/XqYkVKn9VU – Rebecca Rambar (RebeccaRambar) June 9, 2022

Throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials and the media have repeatedly lamented the independence of the former Soviet republics, raising concerns that Russia may try to invade other former members of the Soviet Union.

The State Council of the Soviet Union recognized the independence of Latvia and Estonia in September 1991.

In his February 21 speech, Putin called Ukraine “historically Russian land” and said that granting sovereignty to the Soviet republics was “really dangerous” and “Historical and strategic errors“.

read more:

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian forces can retake Siverodonetsk in “two, three days” with long-range Western weapons … live this Thursday

In his explanatory note to the bill, Fyodorov said that the decision of the State Council of the USSR in 1991 to recognize the independence of the Republic of Lithuania was “illegal”.

Fedorov pointed out that the referendum on secession from the Soviet Union had not taken place in Lithuania before its recognition of independence, and that a transition period had not been established to consider all. “Controversial Issues”. Despite Fyodoro’s claims, the referendum was actually held in Lithuania on February 9, 1991 (months before it was approved by the USSR State Council), and 91% of those who voted expressed their support for the country’s independence. The referendum was held after violent and deadly clashes between the Soviet army and Lithuanian citizens demanding independence.

Finally, “A war like that started by Russia can only be started by a state ruled by beasts. I am not surprised that in politics they do not behave according to human standards.” Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabriel Landsbergis reacted specifically.