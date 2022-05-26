War in Ukraine: “Ukraine issue resolved, now I am interested in Poland”, Chechen President Ramzan Kadir threatens

“It’s good to have your weapons, your mercenaries back, an official apology for what you did.”

On the 92nd day The War in UkraineRussian troops appear to be in large numbers Donbass, According to the night time intervention Volodymyr Zhelensky This Wednesday evening.

The Russian military has deployed thousands of troops in the east of the country and is attacking from three directions in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces in the cities of Siverodonetsk and Lysyansk, across the Donetsk River. Capturing these cities will allow Russia It now wants to take full control of the Luhansk region, which is one of its declared war objectives. In the eastern regionsUkraineRussian forces “More than us”Said the President of Ukraine. “Occupiers shelled more than 40 cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 houses and a school. Five civilians were killed and 12 were injured in the shelling.”The Ukrainian military announced on Facebook its role.

For its part, the Russia The government continues its enthusiastic campaign through television channels. Pro-Russian sympathizers do the same. Like Ramzan KadyrovChairman ChechnyaWho posted a video on his account Telegraph Especially The BBC’s journalist Francis Scarre released this Wednesday. A surreal speech in front of the camera: “The Ukrainian problem is solved. Now I am interested in Poland. After Ukraine, if we are given the command, we will show you what we can in 6 seconds. It is better to withdraw your weapons, your mercenaries, and officially apologize. What you did to our ambassador, we will not forget it.” Keep that in mind. “.

The Chechen leader specifically mentions Russian ambassador to Warsaw suffers “aggression” on May 9After spraying fake blood.