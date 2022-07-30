War in Ukraine: “Ukrainian Army Turns Against Russians, This Is Only the Beginning”, Kills At Least 100 Soldiers in Counterattack in Kherson

More than 100 Russian soldiers were killed in Friday’s fighting in the Kherson region, the heart of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s southeast, the kyiv army’s southern command said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed dozens of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition depots during fighting in the Kherson region, the main target of a Kiev-led counteroffensive. Perhaps a turning point in the war, the city is a key link in the supply lines to Moscow. Ukrainian figures put the death toll at more than 100 on the Russian side.

A strong sign of the communications war that Russia and Ukraine are engaged in. These Russian losses reported by Zelensky’s army must have caused a stir in Moscow. Already on Friday, July 29, the presence of the Ukrainian president in the port of Odesa demonstrates the renewed power shown by Ukraine. Western missiles are not new to this twist

More broadly, rail traffic across the Dnipro River to Kherson has been cut off, which the Southern Army Command said could further isolate Russian forces west of the river from supplies coming from Moscow and occupied Crimea.

During the clashes, the note continues, seven Russian tanks and two Russian ammunition depots were destroyed.

First official footage of the MLRS M270 in battlefield use in Ukraine.

Thanks to the partners!

Fire to the enemy!

Glory to the knights!

Video: Commander in Chief #urmi General Valery Zalushny pic.twitter.com/n7ANAfqV9i — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 29, 2022

Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range HIMARS and M270 missile systems to severely damage three bridges over the Dnipro in recent weeks, cutting off the city of Kherson and – according to British defense officials – halting the Russian 49th Army. On the highly vulnerable west bank of the river.

Russian leader Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy governor of the regional administration established by Russia in Kherson since the city’s capture, urged residents to stay away from Russian ammunition depots. “Ukrainian Army Turns Against Russians, This Is Only the Beginning”wrote Sobolevsky in Telegram.

But on the Russian side, there is no question of accepting the term “counter-offensive”. “It is pure fantasy that the Kherson region will return to Ukrainian control and that a counterattack will take place. The nationalists do not have an army capable of confronting the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” Kirill Stremoussov, one of the Russian leaders of Kherson, reported to the official agency Ria Novosti as underlined by Courrier International.

According to Moscow, Ukraine is playing a communication game using the term “counter-offensive” to get financial and military aid from the West. “What the Ukrainian Nazis want is to fill their pockets as much as possible,” Kirill Stremosov told RIA Novosti.