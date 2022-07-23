July 23, 2022

War in Ukraine: US announces $270 million in additional aid to Kyiv, including 4 new Himars rocket launchers.

The White House has announced a new aid package for Ukraine’s forces.

The United States on Friday announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth $270 million, including the delivery of new Himars multiple rocket launchers and tactical drones.

The new package includes delivery of four new Himars systems and 580 Phoenix Ghost drones, which will allow the Ukrainian military to acquire advanced weapons systems that have helped inflict heavy losses on the Russian invader.

Ukraine will also receive about 36,000 artillery shells and additional Himar-fired ammunition.

Over $8 billion

“President Biden has been clear that we will continue to support the Ukrainian government and its people as long as it takes.”John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the White House’s National Security Council, was quoted as saying. ABC News.

The new aid brings total U.S. support to Ukraine to $8.2 billion, funded under a program approved by Congress in May.

The US has already sent 12 Himars to Ukraine. The weapons are greatly feared by Moscow.

Up to a distance of 80 km

The M142 Himars (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a highly mobile multiple launch rocket launcher system developed by the American company Lockheed Martin. These multiple rocket launchers can launch six 227 mm caliber missiles (up to 80 km) or one guided surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile from the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) family with a maximum range of 300 km.

See also  The United States has expressed concern over the launch of a 'hypersonic' missile into Chinese space

The system is mounted on a six-wheel, five-ton chassis light truck from the Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) family.

On Friday, the Russian Army claimed to have destroyed these four units in 15 days.

