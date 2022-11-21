War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian positions in the east of the country hard.

Russian forces are actively shelling Ukrainian positions in the eastern part of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a televised statement on Sunday.

The Russia He left the region Gerson At the beginning of the month to strengthen its positions in the regions Donetsk And Luhansk.

read more:

War in Ukraine: Russia blamed for new blasts at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Macron to meet Zelensky

“As usual, the fiercest fighting is taking place in the Donetsk region. If today’s attacks are less (This Sunday) Due to weather disturbance, intensity of Russian bombing is high”The President of Ukraine said, Reuters reports.

read more:

War in Ukraine: “We’re not freeing anyone there, we’re taking back what’s ours”, admits a Russian propagandist

“In the Luhansk region, we are making slow progress as we fight. So far, there have been almost 400 artillery strikes in the east since the beginning of the day.”he added.

read more:

War in Ukraine: Russia may soon produce Iranian drones