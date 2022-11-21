November 21, 2022

War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian positions in the east of the country hard.

Rusty Knowles November 21, 2022 1 min read

Russian forces are actively shelling Ukrainian positions in the eastern part of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a televised statement on Sunday.

The Russia He left the region Gerson At the beginning of the month to strengthen its positions in the regions Donetsk And Luhansk.

“As usual, the fiercest fighting is taking place in the Donetsk region. If today’s attacks are less (This Sunday) Due to weather disturbance, intensity of Russian bombing is high”The President of Ukraine said, Reuters reports.

“In the Luhansk region, we are making slow progress as we fight. So far, there have been almost 400 artillery strikes in the east since the beginning of the day.”he added.

