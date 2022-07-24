July 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: “We pity the Ukrainian people” and “we will help them remove the regime” of President Zelensky, Russian Foreign Minister begins

Rusty Knowles July 24, 2022 1 min read

Russia will help Ukrainians get rid of Volodymyr Zelensky’s anti-people regime, the Russian foreign minister said on July 24.

“We pity the Ukrainian people who deserve so much better. We pity the Ukrainian history that is crumbling before our eyes, and we pity those who have succumbed to the Kiev regime’s state propaganda aimed at turning Ukraine into an eternal enemy of Russia.”Sergei Lavrov launched this Sunday during a meeting with the permanent representatives of the member states of the Arab League in Cairo (Egypt).

read more:
War in Ukraine: Russia has “nothing to do” with bombing of Odessa, hit 24 hours after deal with Ukraine to reopen Black Sea ports

“Anti-people and anti-historic regime”

“The Russian and Ukrainian people will continue to live together. We will certainly help the Ukrainian people get rid of the regime. [du président Volodymyr Zelensky]It is completely anti-people and anti-historical”Mr. Lavrov, quoted by the Russian Press Agency Rhea Novosti.

read more:
War in Ukraine: Russia attacks Ukrainian military ship in Odesa as grain exports resume Sunday

And to conclude: “Attempts against the Ukrainian and Russian people will not succeed.”

read more:
War in Ukraine: US announces $270 million in additional aid to Kyiv, including 4 new Himars rocket launchers

read more:
War in Ukraine: US confirms two US citizens dead in Donbass

See also  The government is postponing the implementation of the vaccination duty for caregivers until December 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Create a portrait of a person from their DNA?

July 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

unusual. An Indian elected official was admitted to hospital to prove that he had not polluted the river water

July 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

War in Ukraine: US announces $270 million in additional aid to Kyiv, including 4 new Himars rocket launchers.

July 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Future features Travis Scott at Rolling Loud Miami

July 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Florida on another Starlink mission – Spaceflight Now

July 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Jonas Weinggaard wins the Tour de France at the second attempt

July 24, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dream At Sea Web Events Answers and Rewards

July 24, 2022 Len Houle