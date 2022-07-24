Russia will help Ukrainians get rid of Volodymyr Zelensky’s anti-people regime, the Russian foreign minister said on July 24.

“We pity the Ukrainian people who deserve so much better. We pity the Ukrainian history that is crumbling before our eyes, and we pity those who have succumbed to the Kiev regime’s state propaganda aimed at turning Ukraine into an eternal enemy of Russia.”Sergei Lavrov launched this Sunday during a meeting with the permanent representatives of the member states of the Arab League in Cairo (Egypt).

“Anti-people and anti-historic regime”

“The Russian and Ukrainian people will continue to live together. We will certainly help the Ukrainian people get rid of the regime. [du président Volodymyr Zelensky]It is completely anti-people and anti-historical”Mr. Lavrov, quoted by the Russian Press Agency Rhea Novosti.

And to conclude: “Attempts against the Ukrainian and Russian people will not succeed.”

