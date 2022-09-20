Olga Skabeeva is beautiful. But this TV presenter, the star of Russian television, is also powerful. Especially when it comes to campaigning.

War in Ukraine209th day. in between Ukrainians More resistant than expected and Russians Losing ground, the conflict takes an unexpected turn. Special thanks to these weapons providedNATO to the troops President Zelensky.

So, if some people hesitate to change from the tone MoscowOthers continue to support Vladimir Putin, Whatever happens. And feed it Propaganda Full of nonsense. In which these talks were broadcast Government media.

“Britain the Root of Evil”

This Tuesday, Julia DavisThe real custodian of the Russian media – the few accessible to the public -, presents a new interventionOlga SkabeevaA star anchor of a TV channel Russia-1Known as “Putin’s puppet”.

In the middle of a talk show that aired in prime time this Monday, Olga Sakhabeva responded to Duma deputy Andrei Kuruliou, in which she kept a secret. “During the event (in Ukraine), Biden said Russia used Chemical weapons or drivers Nuclear attacks On Ukrainian territory. Did you hear that nonsense?”shouted the deputy. “What makes him think we’re going to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine? We still have to live there! And we have plenty of targets, Ramstein (in Germany) being one of them. But that can wait. Why should we? On Ukraine or Germany when Britain is the root of evil. Can we bomb?”

To which the beautiful Olga replied: “We should have done it today (this Monday). All the best people are attending (the Queen’s) funeral.”.

No comments.