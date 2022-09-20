September 20, 2022

War in Ukraine: ‘We should have bombed Britain during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral’, ‘Putin’s puppet’ loose on TV

Rusty Knowles September 20, 2022 2 min read

Olga Skabeeva is beautiful. But this TV presenter, the star of Russian television, is also powerful. Especially when it comes to campaigning.

War in Ukraine209th day. in between Ukrainians More resistant than expected and Russians Losing ground, the conflict takes an unexpected turn. Special thanks to these weapons providedNATO to the troops President Zelensky.

So, if some people hesitate to change from the tone MoscowOthers continue to support Vladimir Putin, Whatever happens. And feed it Propaganda Full of nonsense. In which these talks were broadcast Government media.

War in Ukraine: ‘Plunge Germany into Total Chaos’, ‘Turn British Isles into Martian Desert’, Russian MP Proposes Use of Nuclear Weapons ‘But Not in Ukraine’

“Britain the Root of Evil”

This Tuesday, Julia DavisThe real custodian of the Russian media – the few accessible to the public -, presents a new interventionOlga SkabeevaA star anchor of a TV channel Russia-1Known as “Putin’s puppet”.

In the middle of a talk show that aired in prime time this Monday, Olga Sakhabeva responded to Duma deputy Andrei Kuruliou, in which she kept a secret. “During the event (in Ukraine), Biden said Russia used Chemical weapons or drivers Nuclear attacks On Ukrainian territory. Did you hear that nonsense?”shouted the deputy. “What makes him think we’re going to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine? We still have to live there! And we have plenty of targets, Ramstein (in Germany) being one of them. But that can wait. Why should we? On Ukraine or Germany when Britain is the root of evil. Can we bomb?”

Elizabeth II’s funeral: “Maybe now is the right time for Putin to get rid of his enemies”, What steps have been taken to ensure the safety of 2,000 guests?

See also  At the UN, the Malian prime minister accused France of "abandoning the entire plane"

To which the beautiful Olga replied: “We should have done it today (this Monday). All the best people are attending (the Queen’s) funeral.”.

No comments.

Meanwhile, on Russian state television: State Duma deputy Andrei Kuruliov threatens Britain with nuclear attacks.

Host Olga Skabeeva said Russia should have launched a nuclear attack on Monday because so many dignitaries attended the queen’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/qRBbiPo52L

—Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 20, 2022

