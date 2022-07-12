War in Ukraine: What if a Nuclear Attack Happens? A shocking video has surfaced for New York City residents

New York City released a public service video outlining steps residents should take in the event of a nuclear attack.

A video posted Monday on NYC Emergency Management, New York City’s official news site, describes what to do in the event of a nuclear attack. The “Great Victory” as the Americans call it is therefore becoming an increasingly tangible threat on the other side of the Atlantic. Either way, New York officials aren’t taking the risk lightly.

To deal with any eventuality, the New York City agency responsible for crisis and emergency management has released a guide in pictures dedicated to city residents in the event of a nuclear strike.

“Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the worst has struck”, is how the video, delivered by a city-based host, begins.

There are several important steps to follow immediately after an attack.

“First step, take shelter: “Get into a building quickly”. “Get inside quickly, don’t stay in a car”.

New York City Prepares Its Citizens for Nuclear Attacks in Newly Released PSA Video The NYC Department of Emergency Management says the likelihood of an attack is low, but wants New Yorkers to know what to do. Further: https://t.co/tLCpm5v04l pic.twitter.com/R3vyw2Yzl9 —NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 12, 2022

The process proceeds as follows: “Stay indoors and close all doors and windows”…”Go to basement if possible”…”Wait for updates”….

New York City did not provide details on how or when a nuclear attack might occur. The city authority also said the likelihood of a nuclear attack on or near New York is “extremely low.”

But in this video, city officials want to take as many precautions as possible. New Yorkers know what to do in such a situation.

Proof that there is a risk of nuclear conflict and the atmosphere of war in Ukraine fueled by tensions between Russia and the West raises the level of security a step further. A psychosis is caused by Russia’s disproportionate reactions to the issue of nuclear conflict.

It should be said that the concept of “nuclear terrorism” has been raised several times since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Whether in the media or in political life, nuclear reprisals are part of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s war rhetoric.