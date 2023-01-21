War in Ukraine: Zelensky tears at funeral of his interior minister who died in unexplained helicopter crash

Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife attended the funeral of relatives who died in the helicopter crash on Wednesday.

This Saturday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and seven civil servants were given the right to a state funeral, three days after they died in an as-yet-unexplained helicopter crash.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attended the funeral in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Late Home Minister and Jan. 18 helicopter crashes in Kiev. High-ranking officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena, attended the funeral, offering condolences to relatives of those killed in the crash. \ud83d\udcf7Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Zi1urvQKfL – The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 21, 2023

Zelensky and his wife addressed the families by laying flowers on seven coffins draped in Ukraine’s flag. Despite the cameras of the whole world training him, Volodymyr Zelensky could not hold back his tears. Interior Minister Denis Monastyrskyi is one of the closest people to the Ukrainian president.

This video, released by President Zelensky, shows the funeral of late Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and other ministry employees killed in January. 18 helicopter crashes near Kiev. “Ukraine is losing its best sons and daughters every day,” Zelensky wrote. pic.twitter.com/xw6jka7gRJ – The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 21, 2023

The interior minister is the highest-ranking Ukrainian official killed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

A helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in Kyiv on Wednesday, killing a total of 18 people.

For Zelensky, this accident was not the same. “There are no accidents in wartime,” Thursday explained, blaming Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The investigation is ongoing. There are several theories and I am not authorized to talk about them until the investigation is over,” he added.