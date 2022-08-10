Warning: This new scam is taking a toll on motorists, be careful!

If you are going to pass Your summer vacation in CataloniaBe careful! Many thugs are prevalent on the highways of the region. In addition, they installed a new operating system to rob motorists. This article says more.

A summer holiday in Catalonia?

The only thing that matters to us this holiday season is the sun and the beach. We love to slip into our swimsuits, take pictures, and dive into the ocean. Catalonia is one. One of the most beautiful places to enjoy their vacation. However, beware, there are many scammers waiting around the corner.

There is nothing worse than losing your money in this summer rush. This is especially true if you’ve been saving all year to move to another country. thereby, Always beware of people You meet on the road. Also, this Saturday, August 6, Les Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalan police, Tourists warned Who is planning to visit Catalonia?

Summer vacation and tire puncture

They showed the motorists through a video shared on Twitter New way of doing things These scammers. The first target of these thugs Car tires. Like a predator, they watch the road without missing their prey. When they spot a prime target, they cleverly shadow them.

When motorists stop at toll booths or take a break, criminals take action. One of them gets out of the vehicle to go Puncture the victim’s tire. Thus, the latter cannot go further. Once the driver stops the cab to see what’s going on, they pretend to offer help.

Posing as a good Samaritan, the other begins to strip the victim’s car of everything. 30% of thefts on highways It takes place in this way.

Fraud: A method of distraction

This is to highlight that It is not the only technique These thugs use it to achieve their goals. Like every summer, many people take advantage of tourists on the road. Their most common method is distraction. Yes, yes… one of them starts later because the wolf never walks alone to distract the driver.

For example, he tells him that there is a problem behind the vehicle. When the driver followed him to see what was going on, another man came and robbed everything in front of the car. Finally, a third person enters VehicleRestores the first two actors and Take what they stole.

This is the only way to avoid theft Lock your car Every time you come out.

Irish Fraud

There’s another technique scammers use every summer. This is Irish fraud. And no more flat tires or stolen merchandise from vehicles. This time, the scammer relies only on his acting skills. Indeed, its purpose Ask the driver for a larger amount A car he meets on the highway.

The criminal consciously plays with these targets. As a result, couples with children are in its sights. They have more empathy for solo travelers. Once he stops them, he makes up a story. Most likely the car will break down. He shows a picture of a damaged vehicle to make his lie believable.

After describing it “Problems” He finally asks for a certain amount, which he promises to repay. Apart from the truth, once he receives the amount, he never comes back. To avoid this, you should not Don’t just give money A I do not know.

If he insists, call the police immediately. Always be careful because evil is everywhere. Also, since they never hit the same place twice, the police have trouble tracking them down. Be careful when taking Road From Catalonia. Be careful and beware of scams.