June 20, 2022

Warren Buffett auction: Someone paid $19 million for a steak lunch

Cheryl Riley June 20, 2022 2 min read
An anonymous model paid the record $19 million for a private steak lunch Legendary investor Warren Buffet. The sale was part of the 21st annual Lunch with a Buffet auction, produced in collaboration with eBay and the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that works to combat poverty, hunger and homelessness.
Bidding began with $25,000 on June 12 and ended with $19,000,100 from an anonymous bidder on Friday. According to an eBay press release. This year’s huge amount more than four times The winning bid is $4,567,888 in 2019 – The last auction before stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The winner of the 2019 award is crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

The mystery winner will enjoy a special lunch with a buffet and up to seven guests at Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City, according to eBay.

Unfortunately for aspiring investors hoping to hit the record this year, this is the last year of the “energy lunch” with a buffet. The annual auction raised more than $53 million for Glide.

“On behalf of GLIDE and those we serve, I thank Warren Buffett for his unwavering generosity, partnership, and dedication, and for his remarkable contribution to our mission,” Karen Hanrahan, President and CEO of GLIDE, said in the press release.

Auctions were first started by the late Susie Buffet in 2000. Since 2003, eBay has been running auctions.

“We are incredibly proud that Warren Buffett’s latest energy lunch broke our all-time record for fundraising, with all proceeds supporting GLIDE’s efforts to create pathways out of crisis and transforming lives,” eBay CEO Jimmy Yannon said in the statement.

