Warren Buffett auction: Someone paid $19 million for a steak lunch

The mystery winner will enjoy a special lunch with a buffet and up to seven guests at Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City, according to eBay.
Unfortunately for aspiring investors hoping to hit the record this year, this is the last year of the “energy lunch” with a buffet. The annual auction raised more than $53 million for Glide.
“On behalf of GLIDE and those we serve, I thank Warren Buffett for his unwavering generosity, partnership, and dedication, and for his remarkable contribution to our mission,” Karen Hanrahan, President and CEO of GLIDE, said in the press release.
Auctions were first started by the late Susie Buffet in 2000. Since 2003, eBay has been running auctions.
“We are incredibly proud that Warren Buffett’s latest energy lunch broke our all-time record for fundraising, with all proceeds supporting GLIDE’s efforts to create pathways out of crisis and transforming lives,” eBay CEO Jimmy Yannon said in the statement.
