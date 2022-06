Warren Buffett auction: Someone paid $19 million for a steak lunch

An anonymous model paid the record $19 million for a private steak lunch Legendary investor Warren Buffet. The sale was part of the 21st annual Lunch with a Buffet auction, produced in collaboration with eBay and the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that works to combat poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Bidding began with $25,000 on June 12 and ended with $19,000,100 from an anonymous bidder on Friday. According to an eBay press release. This year’s huge amount more than four times The winning bid is $4,567,888 in 2019 – The last auction before stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The winner of the 2019 award is crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

The mystery winner will enjoy a special lunch with a buffet and up to seven guests at Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City, according to eBay.

Unfortunately for aspiring investors hoping to hit the record this year, this is the last year of the “energy lunch” with a buffet. The annual auction raised more than $53 million for Glide.