Warren Buffett auction: Someone paid $19 million for a steak lunch

An anonymous model paid the record $19 million for a private steak lunch Legendary investor Warren Buffet. The sale was part of the 21st annual Lunch with a Buffet auction, produced in collaboration with eBay and the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that works to combat poverty, hunger and homelessness.

The mystery winner will enjoy a special lunch with a buffet and up to seven guests at Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City, according to eBay.

Unfortunately for aspiring investors hoping to hit the record this year, this is the last year of the “energy lunch” with a buffet. The annual auction raised more than $53 million for Glide.