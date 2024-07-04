Warriors’ ‘Aggressors’ in Lauri Markkanen trade – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The Warriors are reportedly preparing to trade Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

So much so that Golden State may be the front-runner to land the 7-foot-1 big man.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday in a Bleacher Report story that the Warriors are the “aggressor” among teams currently discussing a possible trade with the Utah Jazz for Markkanen.

“Trying to get this deal done and trying to get the Utah Jazz to agree to the deal would be a huge blow to the Warriors’ roster,” Haynes said. “I’d be interested to see how they handle it. But you know, Danny [Ainge]He’s looking for first-round picks. What can the Warriors do to get the picks they need?

“I’ve been told the Warriors are the most aggressive team. The San Antonio Spurs are the most aggressive team. I’ve been told the two teams that are competing are the Spurs and the Warriors. But more importantly, the Warriors are trying to win, and they’re trying to figure out what they can do to win.”

As NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Paul reported earlier this week, the Warriors “Steiny & Guru” from 95.7 The Game They made Markkanen their top priority after failing to land star forward Paul George.

In 55 games with Utah during the 2023-24 NBA season, Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and a very impressive 39.9 percent from three-point range.

Many believe the addition of Markkanen would complement Golden State’s impressive season after the team agreed to sign guard De’Anthony Milton, forward Kyle Anderson and possibly acquire skilled shooting guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

