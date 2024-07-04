Warriors, Kings have Lauri Markkanen trade offers on the table – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The Warriors, Kings and San Antonio Spurs all appear to be interested in signing Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones told Kyle Draper and Kevin Gleason during an interview with Sactown Sports 1140 on Wednesday that all three NBA teams have “big offers on the table” for the sought-after forward.

Any offer for Markkanen would certainly have to be huge, as Utah would likely be reluctant to let go of the 2023 NBA star and most improved player.

In 55 games with Utah during the 2023-24 NBA season, Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and a very impressive 39.9 percent from three-point range.

While there are reports of several teams competing for a trade with Utah for Markkanen, the Warriors are the “aggressor” among the teams currently discussing a trade for Markkanen to the Jazz, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday on Bleacher Report.

Both the Warriors and Kings have been linked to New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram as both teams appear to be eyeing the transfer market. In the NBA free agent market so far, Golden State has agreed to sign guard De’Anthony Milton and forward Kyle Anderson and is reportedly in “serious talks” to acquire guard Buddy Hield in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers — all of this, of course, after losing franchise icon Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.

In Sacramento, general manager Monte McNair acquired top-tier talent in Devin Carter during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and re-signed sixth man Malik Monk, in addition to trading Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov and a second-round pick from the Kings to the Toronto Raptors for Jalen McDaniels.

After both the Warriors and Kings failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs last season, both teams appear determined to make it big — even if it comes at a high cost.

