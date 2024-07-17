Warriors’ Lauri Markkanen Wants Trade Adds Pressure to Steph Curry’s Window – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The contract extension Warriors coach Steve Kerr signed in February, which aligns well with the contracts previously signed by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, was a clear message about the near future.

The front office believes these three men can extend the Warriors’ championship “window” for another two seasons, at the end of which Kerr will be 60, Curry will be 38, and Green will be 36.

The Warriors know that this is beyond the pale. They also know that their roster, as it stands on July 16, is not up to par with the top four teams in the unforgiving Western Conference.

Which is why they continue to explore paths that will lead to Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

A group of Golden State’s decision-makers — CEO Joe Lacob, general manager Mike Dunleavy, and Kerr — have consistently expressed their commitment to prioritizing the next two seasons, also known as the “Curry Window.”

This is fitting considering everything Steve has done for the franchise.

“It’s definitely something that’s on my mind,” Dunleavy told reporters last week in Las Vegas. “In this league, you want to take advantage of those time frames. And certainly, with Steph and Draymond staying at a really high level, that’s important. So we have to be careful with the decisions we make to stay at that championship level. It’s about the draft, the trade, the signing — all of those things. That’s what went into the add-on, last minute, with Buddy (Hild). We went to the tax to do that. We’re serious about winning. Joe puts his money where his mouth is.”

“But to answer your question about taking advantage of Steve’s peak, yes, we are pursuing that.”

But how far will the warriors go?

Jazz player Danny Ainge has earned a reputation as one of the most brilliant con artists in the NBA. He lives for stealing. He wants to steal the Warriors.

And if the Warriors are as committed to Curry’s contract as they say they are, Ainge might get what he wants.

Let’s be honest: Markkanen, though not traded by Utah, is the only talent available. He’s good for 20-plus points and eight-plus rebounds per game. His combination of height (7 feet) and skill is what the Warriors dreamed of. He ticks many boxes and fills many voids, and at 27, he has one foot in a prime that should last well beyond the expiration dates of Curry, Green and perhaps Kerr.

Ainge reportedly wants Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski — three first-round picks the Warriors have hired to become next-generation players.

Ainge also wants multiple draft picks. He wants to crush Golden State’s hopes now. And Later.

The Warriors see this as a bit of a stretch. On paper, it is. They are willing to part with one of the young players. Maybe two. Three, at least for now, would keep them off the negotiating table.

Even after signing Hield, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Milton, Golden State doesn’t feel strong enough to hold on. Having a reliable No. 2 scoring option like Markkanen is essential to reaching a higher level.

“You’re always looking around the league to improve, talking to teams, exploring things,” Dunleavy said. “I love our team, but there are also some things we can look at to improve and we’ll continue to do that before camp and into the season.”

If the Warriors somehow pull off a Markkanen deal, it means they’re willing to pay the price, no matter how high it may be. It’s either Lowry goes or they lose.

If the Warriors can’t get Markkanen done, they’ll stay on the team until the cost becomes too much. It’s up to Lowry or we change course again.

There could be another veteran star available in the deal, but each would present a challenge. The Suns say they’ll keep Kevin Durant. The Pacers re-signed Pascal Siakam. The Timberwolves say they’ll keep Karl-Anthony Towns.

After Paul George, Golden State’s second-choice pick in the offseason, was out of reach, there was a shift in Markkanen’s position. George was always going to be hard to get because his team, the Los Angeles Clippers, had to work with him.

The Clippers turned down the opportunity, so Paul opted for free agency.

For the same reason, it wouldn’t be hard for the Warriors to get Markkanen. The Utah Jazz would have to be open to a reasonable deal. But there’s no indication of that yet.

The next few days and weeks will determine how far the Warriors will go to make the most of what remains of Curry’s window.

