Warriors notes: Third quarter Dobbs stifles the Clippers with a big win

SAN FRANCISCO — There may be no truer measure of an NBA team’s legitimacy as a title contender than how it performs in a late-season home game against an opponent facing the same test.

The Warriors went through the rainbow on Thursday night, scoring a 115-91 rout of a Los Angeles Clippers who entered the game trailing them in the Western Conference standings by a fraction of a percentage point.

Golden State’s fourth straight win put them above . 500 a game for the first time this season.

Jordan Paul scored 34 points to lead the Warriors, while Klay Thompson contributed 19 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

With Stephen Curry returning within days and possibly Andrew Wiggins shortly thereafter, the Warriors are moving fully towards legitimate contender status.

Here are three notes from a game that is, by all accounts, one of the most impressive games of the season:

Another pivotal third quadrant

The Warriors spent most of the first half on the ropes, tied by a long, energetic Los Angeles defenseman to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, including 13.6 percent from long range.

Then came the third quarter. The text flipped. The warriors pulled their defense from the basement and used it to launch their attack. For the second consecutive game, the game turned in their favour.

Golden State held the Clippers, who scored 55 points while shooting 50 percent in the first half, to an absurdly low 18.2 percent (4-of-22) in the third quarter. Los Angeles was so unbothered that the open shots were cast.

The Warriors forced seven turnovers, scoring 12 points. He scored a resounding 42-16 victory in the quarter while shooting 52 percent, including 50 percent from depth.

J.P. spree

After a relatively normal first half, with nine 3-of-10 points, including 0-of-3 from behind the arc, Paul whizzed into the third quarter.

The sizzler might have been an understatement, scoring 22 points on 5-of-9, including 4-of-8 from deep and 8-of-8 from the line—all in less than 10 minutes. Clippers were cooked.

Much of the damage GB has done to LA has come in transition, taking advantage of the team’s stellar defense and forced turnovers and turning them into a bucket that energizes the losing crowd.

Paul’s 34 points came on 9-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-12 from long range, and 11-of-12 from the line.

JP was very good in the win over Portland on Tuesday. It was better this time.

Returns “R” to us

While the Warriors expend a great deal of energy talking about the need for a better defense, the Clippers walked home and immediately gave a tutorial. Los Angeles defense in the first half was amazing.

The Warriors took those lessons and in the second half turned them into the Clippers. Mercilessly.

Trailing by double digits at the half, the Warriors pulled off an astonishing 70-36 lead in the second half—because their defense reached out to save themselves. Los Angeles shot after halftime 22.2 percent from the field, including 13.6 percent from long range.

This makes the game the second in a row that the Warriors have wiped out a double-digit lead to win by double digits. The Clippers met the same fate as the Trail Blazers two nights ago.

The Warriors don’t want to get used to this, but coming back is good for the team’s confidence, and something they’ll need in the long run.

