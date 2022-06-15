Warriors permanently ban Klay Thompson impersonator from Chase Center after Game 5 stunt

YouTuber Dawson Gurley has become known for impersonating Klay Thompson, which he has been doing for at least seven years. It started gaining more traction in 2017 with a stretch NBA Finals video. But as of Tuesday, the antics ended, with “Fake Klay” banned for life from Chase’s center.

A day after Gurley claimed he had been banned, Golden State officially confirmed that the ban was real.

“Someone wrongly impersonating a Warriors player in a deliberate attempt to gain access to unauthorized areas within the Chase Center,” A Warriors spokesperson told SFGATE. “These actions have led to life bans from both Chase Center and Kaiser Permanente Arena.”

Gurley will also not be welcomed to the Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz.

In several videos on his social media accounts, Gurley shows how he gets around town and makes people think that he really is the star of the Golden State. He signs autographs, takes photos with unsuspecting fans, and sometimes shows off his skills by playing one-on-one with random people. A YouTuber even shared clips of him fooling staff members into the WarriorsThe main square.

But the Warriors drew the line with Gurley’s antics after he bypassed five layers of security guards, made it onto the field and fired for nearly 10 minutes before Game 5 of the NBA Finals Series vs. Boston Celtics.

Girly Tweeting started About the incident at 4:17 PM Pacific Time, roughly two hours before a tip-off. He told his followers that he was present but had just been banned from home games. About an hour later, a YouTuber shared an official message signed by Brian J. Herbert, Golden State Warriors’ vice president of security.

He claimed he spent $10,000 on tickets, and said the organization would not refund them.

The letter Gurley shows states that the actions can be “considered an act of criminal trespass,” and he responds by saying that this is not technically correct because he spoke to security and went through metal detectors. . also shared screenshot From the definition of trespass to help his argument.

many of Fans ran to him Before Game 5 starts, there is also a video of what appears to be a shooting session that allegedly got him into trouble.

Fake Klay didn’t seem to have a good night, but real player Klay Thompson went on to score 21 points shooting 50% from the field to help his team win 104-94. Golden State now advances 3-2 in this series.

Gurley has already posted a new YouTube video (see below) showing how it all went.