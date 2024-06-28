Warriors trade draft pick to Thunder for Lindy Waters III – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The Warriors made a move with the 52nd pick before they hit the clock in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Golden State traded a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Lindy Waters III, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Athlete Shams Charania I reported the news for the first timeciting sources.

The Warriors plan to keep Waters III past his guarantee date Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports:Citing sources, they added that they like the 26-year-old keeper as a deep rotation option. He will be paid $2.2 million next season..

After going undrafted in 2020, Waters III signed with the Enid Outlaws of the American Basketball League. Waters III joined the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate, in October 2021 and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his first season with the Blue.

Waters III signed a two-way contract with the Thunder, his hometown team, in February 2022, and a year later, the team converted his deal into a standard multi-year NBA contract.

Waters III earned a 5.3 GPA. He shot 41.6% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range, with 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 104 NBA games.

